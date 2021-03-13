Anyone know where you can do a whois lookup on a .com.fj domain ? I have tried quite a few, but none support it. The official site displays a security waring so I don't want to try that.
Which domain are you wanting information for?
Doing a whois in shell worked for me. Got answer from iana.org (they don't seem to have a web whois).
For instance, this is the information for the domains.fj domain. (The ccTLD domain authority for .fj).
>whois domains.fj
% IANA WHOIS server
% for more information on IANA, visit http://www.iana.org
% This query returned 1 object
domain: FJ
organisation: The University of the South Pacific
organisation: IT Services
address: Laucala Bay Campus,
address: ICT Building A
address: Suva
address: Fiji
contact: administrative
name: Manager Enterprise Systems & Networks
organisation: The University of the South Pacific
organisation: IT Services
address: Suva
address: Fiji
phone: +679 323 2117
e-mail: sysadmin@usp.ac.fj
contact: technical
name: Manager Systems & Networks
organisation: The University of the South Pacific
organisation: IT Services
address: Suva
address: Fiji
phone: +679 323 2117
e-mail: domreg@usp.ac.fj
nserver: NS1.FJ 144.120.146.1 2402:2940:100:100c:0:0:0:1
nserver: NS2.FJ 144.120.146.65 2402:2940:100:100d:0:0:0:1
nserver: NS3.FJ 185.38.108.108
nserver: NS4.FJ 185.28.194.194
nserver: NS5.FJ 204.61.216.138
status: ACTIVE
remarks: Registration information: http://domains.fj/
created: 1992-06-03
changed: 2021-03-04
source: IANA
^^ That's whois results for the IP range. Not the a com.fj domain.