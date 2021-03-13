Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Whois lookup for this domain extension
mattwnz

#283802 13-Mar-2021 02:04
Anyone know where you can do a whois lookup on a .com.fj domain ? I have tried quite a few, but none support it. The official site displays a security waring so I don't want to try that.

jarledb
Webhead
  #2673589 13-Mar-2021 02:19
Which domain are you wanting information for?

 

Doing a whois in shell worked for me. Got answer from iana.org (they don't seem to have a web whois).

 

For instance, this is the information for the domains.fj domain. (The ccTLD domain authority for .fj).

 

>whois domains.fj

 

% IANA WHOIS server
% for more information on IANA, visit http://www.iana.org
% This query returned 1 object

 

domain:       FJ

 

organisation: The University of the South Pacific
organisation: IT Services
address:      Laucala Bay Campus,
address:      ICT Building A
address:      Suva
address:      Fiji

 

contact:      administrative
name:         Manager Enterprise Systems & Networks
organisation: The University of the South Pacific
organisation: IT Services
address:      Suva
address:      Fiji
phone:        +679 323 2117
e-mail:       sysadmin@usp.ac.fj

 

contact:      technical
name:         Manager Systems & Networks
organisation: The University of the South Pacific
organisation: IT Services
address:      Suva
address:      Fiji
phone:        +679 323 2117
e-mail:       domreg@usp.ac.fj

 

nserver:      NS1.FJ 144.120.146.1 2402:2940:100:100c:0:0:0:1
nserver:      NS2.FJ 144.120.146.65 2402:2940:100:100d:0:0:0:1
nserver:      NS3.FJ 185.38.108.108
nserver:      NS4.FJ 185.28.194.194
nserver:      NS5.FJ 204.61.216.138

 

status:       ACTIVE
remarks:      Registration information: http://domains.fj/

 

created:      1992-06-03
changed:      2021-03-04
source:       IANA

K8Toledo
  #2673612 13-Mar-2021 08:50
Process Hacker results for domains.fj:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





BlakJak
  #2674321 14-Mar-2021 17:24
^^ That's whois results for the IP range. Not the a com.fj domain.




No signature to see here, move along...

