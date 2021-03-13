Which domain are you wanting information for?

Doing a whois in shell worked for me. Got answer from iana.org (they don't seem to have a web whois).

For instance, this is the information for the domains.fj domain. (The ccTLD domain authority for .fj).

>whois domains.fj

% IANA WHOIS server

% for more information on IANA, visit http://www.iana.org

% This query returned 1 object

domain: FJ

organisation: The University of the South Pacific

organisation: IT Services

address: Laucala Bay Campus,

address: ICT Building A

address: Suva

address: Fiji

contact: administrative

name: Manager Enterprise Systems & Networks

organisation: The University of the South Pacific

organisation: IT Services

address: Suva

address: Fiji

phone: +679 323 2117

e-mail: sysadmin@usp.ac.fj

contact: technical

name: Manager Systems & Networks

organisation: The University of the South Pacific

organisation: IT Services

address: Suva

address: Fiji

phone: +679 323 2117

e-mail: domreg@usp.ac.fj

nserver: NS1.FJ 144.120.146.1 2402:2940:100:100c:0:0:0:1

nserver: NS2.FJ 144.120.146.65 2402:2940:100:100d:0:0:0:1

nserver: NS3.FJ 185.38.108.108

nserver: NS4.FJ 185.28.194.194

nserver: NS5.FJ 204.61.216.138

status: ACTIVE

remarks: Registration information: http://domains.fj/

created: 1992-06-03

changed: 2021-03-04

source: IANA