So, I've given up on Zoho Mail only a couple weeks after buying a subscription. It was too cheap, I guess, because boy are there some awful design issues.



Anyway - I moved on to a MS 365 Business Basic 30-day trial, yesterday. What can I say: it's MS and web Outlook. Clunky, corporate drone aesthetic, uninspiring. But it seems to work well. However today I noticed all my birthdays in the birthday calendar (the built in one that makes a calendar of birthdays from contact info) are displaying with dates offset my +1. So, if I enter a birthday for Sue of the 12th of July in her contact card, it displays on the 13th of July in Outlook's calendar, with the 13th as the date of her birthday in the event's details.



Missing people's birthdays is bad :-D Not something I want to have to blame MS for, heh. You'd think it would just me a wrongly set time zone, but nope - checked that. And a MS support rep watched me check that via LogMeIn. They have no idea what's wrong :-D But as I quipped to them, they've 28 days left to find a solution! Cause as minor as this issue might be, I can't be having that.



Anyone here have any ideas?



