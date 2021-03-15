

One of my user accounts had its YouTube account banned without warning (no strikes had been previously handed out), with only the most non-specific and unhelpful of reasons given - basically that I'd breached TOS (in an undefined manner). Despite the YouTube account being Premium and the parent Google Workspace account being paid for, I was unable to get any effective help or answers. I just kept being bounced between YouTube support and Google Workspace support.



Now losing all the watch and comment history as well as playlists from a YouTube account over a decade old, was bad enough. But they also disabled the parent Google account's ability to create new YouTube account or even access the UI to switch YouTube accounts while logged in with the parent Google account.



Was it something I uploaded? A comment I'd made? Something else? I can't tell you because I was never informed. My best guess is an upload, as my commenting has remained both consistent and inoffensive, if not downright dull for many years. Two months of effort with support reps who wouldn't communicate with each other, nor read what I'd previously written, had me reach a point of no hope this January. I gave up, and started reading reviews of other email hosts, and taking a look at likely candidates.



Because I'm not putting up with that kind of treatment. I promise I am way too boring to have done anything so outrageous it would result in an insta-ban, with no prior strikes, heh. Yet it happened to me, and was immensely frustrating for someone who spends a lot of time in YouTube (it's pretty much replaced TV for me), and was deep into the Google ecosystem - and happily so for many years.



Oh, and to rub salt into the wound, Google also left my 'Purchases' page of that Google account FUBARed after the ban - it simply would not load in any browser or YouTube app. I could not cancel my Premium sub before it rolled over, and ended up having to request YouTube support cancel it.

Sure, it was only another month's sub, but it riled me - you know?



Anyway - that's what happened to make me want to move away from using Google services as much as is practically possible, given I use Android and there really is no decent YouTube alternative. I realise they could care less about the drop in the bucket... no, more like ocean, that my business with them represented. But it just feels wrong to encourage their behaviour.



