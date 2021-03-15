My needs:
Multiple custom domain support, with a unified inbox.
Plenty of aliases (at _least_ ten, preferably 20+).
5GB+ storage.
Calendar.
The ability to set multiple alerts for a calendar event, that are either a notification or email.
Contacts.
IMAP (there are some free/very low-cost plans without, so I thought it worth mentioning)
ActiveSync or CalDAV and CardDAV.
Decent webmail, since I prefer to use webmail on the desktop, as I move between a number of computers and OSes in a given day.
And since I couldn't do this with Zoho Mail webmail - the ability to one click archive email into a separate folder in web mail. Zoho webmail has its very own funky archiving that actually just hides email, and doesn't work with other email clients that only comprehend arching to a folder.
I think that's everything. I really should've started a list earlier on in my quest :-)
Anyway, I'm wanting to move away from Google Workspace after an atrocious support experience late last year soured me on Google.
So far, I've tried Zoho Mail https://www.zoho.com/mail/zohomail-pricing.html , which was excellent value on paper, but had its own funky archiving by hiding method that doesn't translate to other clients, even their own Zoho Mail for Android app! :-D And accessing its calendar via ActiveSync cut the number of alerts from four in the web client to only 1 in other clients - again, even in Zoho Mail's own Android app :-(
I'm currently trying out Microsoft 365 Business Basic https://www.microsoft.com/en-nz/microsoft-365/business/microsoft-365-business-basic , which is the web-only Office apps one. I don't need desktop MS Office apps.
I'm finding web Outlook as clunky, uninspired, and shy of quality-of-life features and innovation, as I recall desktop Outlook from my last office job. Still, it does the job... though the birthdays calendar it generates from contact info is bugged to offset dates by +1 in the calendar - see this post for more info: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=86&topicId=283814
I also cannot set more than a single notification-only alert per calendar event :-(
And for the life of me, I cannot access app-specific password generation. The ability to do _is_ enabled for my user, but the facility is just not there where it ought to be in admin security.
So, I'm not warming to MS 365, either.
Next up to try on my list, is Fastmail https://www.fastmail.com/pricing/ , which many have told me very good. And then Rackspace Email https://www.rackspace.com/applications/rackspace-email , and Namecheap Private Email https://www.namecheap.com/hosting/email/
Do you think I'm missing any good options to try? Or perhaps I should leap straight to one of the other two remaining on my shortlist?
I'd have liked to have gone with a NZ host, but I struggled to find the value locally for my modest storage and user needs. So any stable country is fine.