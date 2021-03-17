Not sure if this is the correct forum, but seems the closest one I could find.



I'm looking for suggestions to setup meeting rooms with better microphones so both onsite and offsite individuals have a much better audio experience for online business meetings. Currently at work we have been using Jabra 510 speakerphones, and they work well for small meeting rooms, but for larger rooms that require anywhere from 6x to 15x participants the audio experience for those remotely when someone is speaking from the back of the room is poor-to-non existent. Most of our small rooms are approx 3x3m, and our larger rooms are approx 4m x 8m. The 510 is not designed for large rooms so no fault of the device, but I'm wondering what is the next step. Ideally I envision that you could connect and hang a couple of drop microphones from the ceiling along the middle and it would be much better - but not quite sure how to go about it.



I've had a search and a google but haven't been unable to uncover too much but surely this is becoming a common issue at the moment with the volume of people working from home for obvious reasons.



Anyone got any suggestions for any piece of kit that could do the job? Or people to talk to who might know? Our IT team don't see it as a priority hence I'm reaching out for other advice.



Thanks in advance.