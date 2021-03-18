frankv: When I did my thesis I was paranoid. Kept copies at home, at work, and a DVD in the car.



But nowadays wouldn't you expect the IT department to keep backups for the users? Because the fact that the files are lost means that they weren't.



Mind you, at work we don't backup files local to PCs... that makes for easy management. Any problems, the PC can just be reimaged. No need for PCs to be left online for backups. We do have a network drive that is available to users that *is* backed up. And is so full of horrendous amounts of trash that we recently deleted 200TB of stuff that hadn't been accessed for 2 years. After backing it up to a cloud glacier archive.

As per the VUW policy, local files on the machines aren't backed up, but onedrive/sharepoint and shared network drives were.

Students are advised that files stored on local machines aren't backed up:

"All University related work files should be stored on OneDrive, SharePoint, or the shared or home drive as these storage areas are backed up and replicated to the University's Disaster Recovery Centres. Research and teaching data (SoLAR) is backed up and can be recovered from up to seven days prior.

Local machine C and D drive data cannot be recovered if files are lost or corrupted, therefore they are not recommended storage areas for files or data that are sensitive or cannot be replaced."

https://www.wgtn.ac.nz/digital-solutions/staff-services/core-tools-and-services/file-data-storage