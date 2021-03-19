- Calvin and Hobbes (Bill Watterson)
Service slike Office365 and Gmail should offer both of those with their email. There will be other hosting companies who support ActiveSync to have this data synced to your phone and some with MAPI/EWS to sync to Outlook if you want to use that too. I use Smartermail (self hosted) for this.
The question for you is why would you want this.
Yes, solutions exist (look at Nextcloud) but what are you hoping to achieve by doing this outside of a mail provider? The Contacts / Calendar features built into most mail providers are totally fine.
Michael Murphy
https://mxroute.com/docs/nextcloud-introduction/
NextCloud at MXroute offers:
File storage, Photo galleries, Notes, Contacts, Calendars, An email client
This should do what you need.
And arn't you just using an app on your with this as the backend?

login using the link below and see if it does what you need.

But I host my own email and I use K-9 as an email client.
There have never been a lot of well integrated contacts systems, because 'contacts' are used where?
Email - email client.
Phone - phonebook.
There are open/standard protocols for contacts (carddav) and calendaring (caldav) but there aren't a lot of successful implementations. You could look for someone who offers Open-Xchange maybe.
Or perhaps something Zimbra based. But I can't remember the last time I saw them cleanly integrate with a mobile client to let you readily use the same contacts for text messaging as you do for emailing.