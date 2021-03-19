

Well, an email host like MXRoute, to provide just one example, doesn't have a calendar, and only has basic webmail contacts, so their support informs me. I want to be able to have a calendar I can sync everywhere. Bonus points for being able to use my domain so people will see that when I add them to an event.



And I need contacts I can access from home and on the go, whose email links will launch the email client I've set as system default.



Google or MS 365 are obvious choices, but I'm trying to move away from Google after an appalling support experience, and I'm trialling MS 365 right now - but it is.... not good. Not awful, but it's like taking a step way back in time with web Outlook. And I do need a decent web client for the times I'm not wanting or able to install my own apps on a device.



I am about to try Fastmail which I've heard good things about, but as I say about - I wonder if I'm unfairly discounting email only hosts as being useful to me.



"The surest sign that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe is that it has never tried to contact us." - Calvin and Hobbes (Bill Watterson) - Calvin and Hobbes (Bill Watterson)