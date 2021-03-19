Hey guys,

So my step dad's office (which he hasn't been able to visit for >1 year now) in Melbourne was broken into last night. Luckily he had recently got an alarm installed so the burglars ran off without robbing anything but he has asked for advice on a security camera solution. That office will probably need 3-4 cameras. Years ago I installed 3x Ubiquiti Gen 1 cameras in the Auckland office with the NVR running on their ESXi - these are still running but definitely not great quality images. However I heard about the terrible behaviour of Ubiquiti with withdrawing their camera service:

https://community.ui.com/questions/UniFi-Video-Products-End-of-Life-Announcement/dc529d39-0e58-43cc-96f0-8f0eed0d002c

I also believe they force you to use their NVR hardware rather than your existing virtualisation platform.

So looking for recomendations. Are there any products where he can run the NVR at each office and have central access (I think Ubiquiti's later solutions offered this)?