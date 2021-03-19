Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Zeon

#283912 19-Mar-2021 12:49
Hey guys,

 

So my step dad's office (which he hasn't been able to visit for >1 year now) in Melbourne was broken into last night. Luckily he had recently got an alarm installed so the burglars ran off without robbing anything but he has asked for advice on a security camera solution. That office will probably need 3-4 cameras. Years ago I installed 3x Ubiquiti Gen 1 cameras in the Auckland office with the NVR running on their ESXi - these are still running but definitely not great quality images. However I heard about the terrible behaviour of Ubiquiti with withdrawing their camera service:
https://community.ui.com/questions/UniFi-Video-Products-End-of-Life-Announcement/dc529d39-0e58-43cc-96f0-8f0eed0d002c

 

I also believe they force you to use their NVR hardware rather than your existing virtualisation platform.

 

So looking for recomendations. Are there any products where he can run the NVR at each office and have central access (I think Ubiquiti's later solutions offered this)?




nigelramsay
  #2677209 19-Mar-2021 13:37
We use the iVideon.com software/streaming solution with getoco.com cameras. The quality is very good. The recording resolution is 1080. 

 

 

 

The cost is USD 100 per camera per year. 

 

 

 

We have 4 cameras at our business. There's a good mobile app, plus a web interface. 

 

 

 

Hard to fault.

Dynamic
  #2677283 19-Mar-2021 15:48
nigelramsay:

 

We use the iVideon.com software/streaming solution with getoco.com cameras. The quality is very good. The recording resolution is 1080. 

 

The cost is USD 100 per camera per year.

 

I'd guess something as cheap as US$100 per year would not keep very much history....  can you comment?




nigelramsay
  #2677294 19-Mar-2021 16:03
The $100 figure is for 10 days of history. Their plans have shorter and longer terms with relatively similar prices.



chevrolux
  #2677299 19-Mar-2021 16:12
HikVision.

Yep, it's the "old school" approach of a hardware NVR and cameras. But you get really good cameras, and as much storage as you want.

Plus installation is dead simple - literally plug and play for the cameras when connected directly to an NVR.

