G'day.



I've gone to https://mysignins.microsoft.com/security-info but there's nothing about app-specific passwords or a more settings or any way to see anything but 'Phone, Authenticator, Email' sign in methods, and the option to select a default sign-in.



In https://account.activedirectory.windowsazure.com/UserManagement/MfaSettings.aspx?BrandContextID=O365 I see "Allow users to create app passwords to sign in to non-browser apps" is on.



MS support has no idea, and their support person kept pointing me to https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/user-help/multi-factor-authentication-end-user-app-passwords and underlining "Your administrator may not allow you to use app passwords. If you don't see App passwords as an option, they're not available in your organization.". Despite me pointing out I am the sole owner and admin of the account :-(



Anyone here have any idea why I cannot access app-specific password generation for MS 365? It's pretty important to try out third party client apps with Exchange. Though I'm losing faith in MS's ability to run a decent service, with the number of issues I'm having, and my trial is only a week into its 30 days :-(



"The surest sign that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe is that it has never tried to contact us." - Calvin and Hobbes (Bill Watterson) - Calvin and Hobbes (Bill Watterson)