App-specific password generation is MIA in trial Ms 365 account. MS support has no idea.
#283970 22-Mar-2021 22:33
G'day.

I've gone to https://mysignins.microsoft.com/security-info but there's nothing about app-specific passwords or a more settings or any way to see anything but 'Phone, Authenticator, Email' sign in methods, and the option to select a default sign-in.

In https://account.activedirectory.windowsazure.com/UserManagement/MfaSettings.aspx?BrandContextID=O365 I see "Allow users to create app passwords to sign in to non-browser apps" is on.

MS support has no idea, and their support person kept pointing me to https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/user-help/multi-factor-authentication-end-user-app-passwords and underlining "Your administrator may not allow you to use app passwords. If you don't see App passwords as an option, they're not available in your organization.". Despite me pointing out I am the sole owner and admin of the account :-(

Anyone here have any idea why I cannot access app-specific password generation for MS 365? It's pretty important to try out third party client apps with Exchange. Though I'm losing faith in MS's ability to run a decent service, with the number of issues I'm having, and my trial is only a week into its 30 days :-(




  #2678887 23-Mar-2021 00:32
If this is a new tenant, Microsoft Security Defaults should be enabled which won't allow the use of app passwords. Security Defaults can be disabled but you should read up before doing so. Most email clients that are in active development should support modern authentication with MFA so app passwords shouldn't be required.

  #2678889 23-Mar-2021 00:54
If you go to https://aka.ms/mfasetup do you see the App passwords tab there?

  #2678890 23-Mar-2021 01:06
CYaBro: If you go to https://aka.ms/mfasetup do you see the App passwords tab there?


Nope. As I say - they're MIA.




  #2678892 23-Mar-2021 01:10
OmniouS:

If this is a new tenant, Microsoft Security Defaults should be enabled which won't allow the use of app passwords. Security Defaults can be disabled but you should read up before doing so. Most email clients that are in active development should support modern authentication with MFA so app passwords shouldn't be required.



So, how do I go about just enabling app-specific passwords? I know the risk. I accept it :-)




  #2678939 23-Mar-2021 08:49
Baboon:
OmniouS:

 

If this is a new tenant, Microsoft Security Defaults should be enabled which won't allow the use of app passwords. Security Defaults can be disabled but you should read up before doing so. Most email clients that are in active development should support modern authentication with MFA so app passwords shouldn't be required.

 



So, how do I go about just enabling app-specific passwords? I know the risk. I accept it :-)

 

https://mysignins.microsoft.com/security-info - Signin and Add method and select App password from the dropdown.

  #2678943 23-Mar-2021 08:51
Yeah, but it is not there for me.




  #2678944 23-Mar-2021 08:52
Have you disabled security defaults?



  #2678947 23-Mar-2021 08:55
Follow instructions here:

 

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory/authentication/howto-mfa-app-passwords

 

 

 

Clint

 

 

  #2678956 23-Mar-2021 09:08
Disable Security Defaults under Portal.Azure.com under Azure Active Directory>Properties>Manage Security Defaults. Then check under AAD>Users>MFA Authentication>Service Settings that users are allowed to create app passwords.

 

Disclaimer, it's legacy authentication which is poor/bad but I'm guessing you must be using Office 2010 or something else that doesn't support Modern Auth so I won't lecture too much.

  #2679005 23-Mar-2021 09:22
Thanks all. Once again Geekzone members come through with an answer that MS support couldn't provide... about their own product :-D




