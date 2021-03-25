Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best solutions for stock control and associated accounting ?
martyyn

#284006 25-Mar-2021 10:57
Does anyone have any suggestions on how to go about updating the stock control for a business who has only ever used pencils and paper to track what comes in and what goes out, but now has a shop with a couple of thousand items doing 1000x the business they were doing five years ago when they opened ?

 

At the moment they have a php/mysql solution which has worked well but it's manually entered when the stock arrives and manually removed when sold, so you can see where the issues come in.

 

They've just moved to Xero from their accountants own system so I'll be checking that out for a start, but the initial videos I've watched don't show it having much more functionality (once the item is in the system) than they currently have.

 

I guess the next step for them would be to scan barcodes as they come in and go out. At the moment for a sale they just record the date, an item code, a description (which could be anything) and the price and then someone matches the items the system and marks them as sold.

 

 

 

 

Dynamic
  #2680230 25-Mar-2021 11:00
My experience with it is only light, but I'd encourage you to have a look at Vend which links to Xero.




