iOS and Android Outlook not syncing with Exchange 2010
Paul1977

#284029 26-Mar-2021 12:39
I support an older Exchange 2010 on premises server. For the last couple of days Outlook on Android and iOS stopped syncing. If I delete the accounts from Outlook, I am unable to re-add them.

 

The same accounts can be successfully setup (and sync) in the native iOS mail app, or in the Gmail app on Android. The latest build of Outlook for Windows on remote PCs is also still happily working.

 

Nothing has changed on the Exchange server, but there was a new version of iOS and Android Outlook released two days ago. I know Exchange 2010 has reached end of support, but I can't find anything about support for it being dropped from the Outlook apps?

 

Can anyone with access to an Exchange 2010 server verify whether they can sync using the latest version of Outlook for iOS or Android?

Lias
  #2681045 26-Mar-2021 13:25
Two possible thoughts:

 

A: App dropping older TLS version support or something like that?

 

B: Something related to the Hafnium attacks? 2010 isn't vulnerable to all of them, but is to one of them and there is an out of band patch released for it.




clinty
  #2681058 26-Mar-2021 13:37
Just tried it with my only 2010 box

Worked fine for me on Android

The exchange is fully patched and TLS 1.2 and 1.3 enabled on the server

Paul1977

  #2681069 26-Mar-2021 13:55
clinty: Just tried it with my only 2010 box

Worked fine for me on Android

The exchange is fully patched and TLS 1.2 and 1.3 enabled on the server

Clint

 

Thanks. I'll check TLS.

MadEngineer
  #2681232 26-Mar-2021 17:45
Doesn’t the Outlook app use Amazon (where it stores your credentials) as a proxy to connect to your exchange account? Have you blocked that?




Andib
  #2681247 26-Mar-2021 18:39
MadEngineer: Doesn’t the Outlook app use Amazon (where it stores your credentials) as a proxy to connect to your exchange account? Have you blocked that?



I don't think so,
I'd be really surprised if a modern Microsoft app would use Amazon.

MadEngineer
  #2681249 26-Mar-2021 19:08
Old article saying it does, not sure if still the case:
https://office-watch.com/2015/outlook-apps-security-concerns-and-microsoft-apathy/




Dynamic
  #2681844 28-Mar-2021 08:13
MadEngineer: Old article saying it does, not sure if still the case:
https://office-watch.com/2015/outlook-apps-security-concerns-and-microsoft-apathy/

 

Outlook for mobile now requires the 'modern' authentication, so this article is not relevant to recent versions.




