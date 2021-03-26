I support an older Exchange 2010 on premises server. For the last couple of days Outlook on Android and iOS stopped syncing. If I delete the accounts from Outlook, I am unable to re-add them.

The same accounts can be successfully setup (and sync) in the native iOS mail app, or in the Gmail app on Android. The latest build of Outlook for Windows on remote PCs is also still happily working.

Nothing has changed on the Exchange server, but there was a new version of iOS and Android Outlook released two days ago. I know Exchange 2010 has reached end of support, but I can't find anything about support for it being dropped from the Outlook apps?

Can anyone with access to an Exchange 2010 server verify whether they can sync using the latest version of Outlook for iOS or Android?