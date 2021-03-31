Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
iphones, office365 and exchange plans on a custom domain
martyyn

#284118 31-Mar-2021 18:17
I set up a new Office 365 account today with a custom domain and two users on Exchange Plans. The last time I did this was a while ago but it wasn't hard to set up and it was all up a and running on my laptop's Outlook and Android phone without any problems.

 

But my colleague has had all sorts of trouble with her iphone. When adding an Exchange account to the iOS mail it asked her to log into exchange on a browser, she wasn't sure that was what she wanted to do so she hit cancel which then asked for her password and it appeared to work. But when she accessed the email it said the account had been blocked.

 

I checked the Exchange Admin and saw the phone had been quarantined, I clicked on "allow" and assumed it was a one off thing. But she's just called to say it's still blocked and she can't set it up on her ipad either.

 

A quick Google suggests to use the Outlook app instead but that hasn't worked for her either.

 

The only other time I've done this I set up a dozen users all with various iphones and they all worked straight away (as did the androids).

 

Has something changed on Exchange in the security for iphones or have I missed something obvious ?

 

 

Paul1977
  #2687112 6-Apr-2021 11:59
@martyyn I've set a few up in the last couple of weeks and have all been fine. The only thing that was different from when I'd previously done one was the insistence on 2-factor authentication for configuring new devices.

Jogre
  #2688137 8-Apr-2021 09:05
Won't Modern Authentication stop her using the iOS mail app? Security Defaults should be enabled (for good reason) on that new tenant so I would maybe get her to try Outlook mobile once the device isn't quarantined. 

 

Some help below?

 

Mobile devices not quarantined as expected - Exchange | Microsoft Docs

 

Mobile Device Quarantine Loop - Exchange Online - Microsoft Community

