I set up a new Office 365 account today with a custom domain and two users on Exchange Plans. The last time I did this was a while ago but it wasn't hard to set up and it was all up a and running on my laptop's Outlook and Android phone without any problems.

But my colleague has had all sorts of trouble with her iphone. When adding an Exchange account to the iOS mail it asked her to log into exchange on a browser, she wasn't sure that was what she wanted to do so she hit cancel which then asked for her password and it appeared to work. But when she accessed the email it said the account had been blocked.

I checked the Exchange Admin and saw the phone had been quarantined, I clicked on "allow" and assumed it was a one off thing. But she's just called to say it's still blocked and she can't set it up on her ipad either.

A quick Google suggests to use the Outlook app instead but that hasn't worked for her either.

The only other time I've done this I set up a dozen users all with various iphones and they all worked straight away (as did the androids).

Has something changed on Exchange in the security for iphones or have I missed something obvious ?