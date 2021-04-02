turtleattacks

Hi guys,



I've been building the wife's business website in HTML5 and we are thinking about upgrading it to a proper CMS.

What would be the best CMS for a website that only has about 10 separate pages but would need to be able to inject JS code for booking pages?

I've heard good things about Hugo but not sure if it's flexible enough for customising the page and not sure if we can inject a JS in the page.

Also quite like the 'fanciness' of a subscription based CMS like Squarespace/Wix but not keen on the idea of paying them $20 or so per month for the rest of our lives.

Any suggestions would be appreciated.