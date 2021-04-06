Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#284184 6-Apr-2021 08:36
Well looks like chillisoft.net are offline due to not confirming their domain name details. bit of a slip up for them considering their market space.

 

Have tried to contact them via the normal channels, anyone on here from CS ???

 

 

 

 

  #2687050 6-Apr-2021 09:27
Emails appear to still be working as I got the normal autoresponder from them.

  #2687059 6-Apr-2021 09:49
Oh ok should be some kind of auto responder on the info@ account ?? Don't think ive see anything but will check again.

  #2687061 6-Apr-2021 09:57
I use sales@, not sure if there is an info@ email address.



  #2687076 6-Apr-2021 10:21
info@ is what they request is used via their phone message. Either way .... looks to be back online again now.

