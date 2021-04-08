I'm currently with CrazyDomains, have been for a about 6 or so years and am now looking at the domain privacy aspect. They charge an extra $10 for the privilege, bringing the cost to $25 for domain + $10 for the privacy per year.

Are there any other recommended options out there that may come in a little cheaper and are still reliable? I don't consume anything other than domain registration, as I'm managing DNS via cloudflare - sadly they don't register .nz domains yet.

I'm not the biggest fan of the 2FA setup that Crazy Domains has, either - would much prefer an OTOP or push notifications via an app.