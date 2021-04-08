Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Reliable & cheapish DNS provider for .nz domain + WHOIS privacy
Aaroona

3066 posts

Uber Geek


#284219 8-Apr-2021 10:14
I'm currently with CrazyDomains, have been for a about 6 or so years and am now looking at the domain privacy aspect. They charge an extra $10 for the privilege, bringing the cost to $25 for domain + $10 for the privacy per year.

 

Are there any other recommended options out there that may come in a little cheaper and are still reliable? I don't consume anything other than domain registration, as I'm managing DNS via cloudflare - sadly they don't register .nz domains yet.

 

I'm not the biggest fan of the 2FA setup that Crazy Domains has, either - would much prefer an OTOP or push notifications via an app.

 

 

amanzi
1044 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2688241 8-Apr-2021 10:37
I just checked Metaname, who I use, and they offer the privacy option at no additional charge. Not sure why Crazydomains would charge for this?

 

Also, I assume - you understand the NZ-specific rules for privacy and domain names? https://dnc.org.nz/about/our-engagement/blog/4-steps-to-protect-your-privacy-in-nz-domain-name-space/

 

 

Kraven
676 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2688242 8-Apr-2021 10:39
https://www.domainsdirect.nz/

 

I haven't used this service personally but it's run by SiteHost.

Aaroona

3066 posts

Uber Geek


  #2688243 8-Apr-2021 10:41
amanzi:

 

I just checked Metaname, who I use, and they offer the privacy option at no additional charge. Not sure why Crazydomains would charge for this?

 

Also, I assume - you understand the NZ-specific rules for privacy and domain names? https://dnc.org.nz/about/our-engagement/blog/4-steps-to-protect-your-privacy-in-nz-domain-name-space/

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ah do they! Perfect. They were on top of my list, but their website doesn't say they have it, or whether it costs or not (unless I missed it). 

 

Thanks for the link - have already followed that and looking to only hide by phone number and postal address. 



Aaroona

3066 posts

Uber Geek


  #2688258 8-Apr-2021 11:13
Kraven:

 

https://www.domainsdirect.nz/

 

I haven't used this service personally but it's run by SiteHost.

 

 

Thanks for the suggestion.

 

FYI, just checked with them and they charge $8.05 for the privacy option. That brings it very close to Metaname and close to CrazyDomains, for anyone interested. Looks like it's splitting hairs almost at this rate.

 

 

 

 

Hi Aaron,

 

Thanks for the email.

 

Yes we can provide domain privacy for .nz and .co.nz domains, this is an annual cost of $8.05 and can be ordered when the domain is registered or moved to us.

 

Kind regards,

 

amanzi
1044 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2688271 8-Apr-2021 11:28
I'm still not sure why companies are charging for the NZ privacy service - is the DNC charging a fee for this or is it just a money grab? On the Metaname site, you can just tick a box to enable privacy on a domain, and you can do this at any time. I just tested it by enabling privacy on a domain and the changes were reflected on the NZ Whois site shortly afterwards.

PolicyGuy
1270 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2688326 8-Apr-2021 13:47
amanzi:

 

I'm still not sure why companies are charging for the NZ privacy service - is the DNC charging a fee for this or is it just a money grab? On the Metaname site, you can just tick a box to enable privacy on a domain, and you can do this at any time. I just tested it by enabling privacy on a domain and the changes were reflected on the NZ Whois site shortly afterwards.

 

 

I'm pretty sure that InternetNZ changed the rules a couple of years ago so that "privacy" should be the default for individually-owned/personal domains. I'm astonished that some registrars are charging extra.

 

 

Aaroona

3066 posts

Uber Geek


  #2688389 8-Apr-2021 15:48
PolicyGuy:

 

amanzi:

 

I'm still not sure why companies are charging for the NZ privacy service - is the DNC charging a fee for this or is it just a money grab? On the Metaname site, you can just tick a box to enable privacy on a domain, and you can do this at any time. I just tested it by enabling privacy on a domain and the changes were reflected on the NZ Whois site shortly afterwards.

 

 

I'm pretty sure that InternetNZ changed the rules a couple of years ago so that "privacy" should be the default for individually-owned/personal domains. I'm astonished that some registrars are charging extra.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yeah, from what I can tell they basically are all the same offer - Metaname arguably has the cost built into their domain pricing, where as other services like crazydomains leverage it as an upsell. Essentially it's looking like a crapshoot in pricing- if you were just wanting a domain and no privacy options, then crazy domains etc. are considerably cheaper small scale per domain than metaname.

 

 



Aaroona

3066 posts

Uber Geek


  #2688390 8-Apr-2021 15:48
PolicyGuy:

 

amanzi:

 

I'm still not sure why companies are charging for the NZ privacy service - is the DNC charging a fee for this or is it just a money grab? On the Metaname site, you can just tick a box to enable privacy on a domain, and you can do this at any time. I just tested it by enabling privacy on a domain and the changes were reflected on the NZ Whois site shortly afterwards.

 

 

I'm pretty sure that InternetNZ changed the rules a couple of years ago so that "privacy" should be the default for individually-owned/personal domains. I'm astonished that some registrars are charging extra.

 

 

I don't think they ever said it should be "by default" but I believe they said it had to be an option - when you select the option, it essentially "applies" for it, and provided you fit the vague criteria set out by DNC, you will be granted the privacy. 

 

So these providers were told they had to provide the privacy option, but I see no mention of them saying it had to be for free.

snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2689501 8-Apr-2021 18:53
Are they charging because of the rubbish they get sent / called up about? 

ANglEAUT
1697 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2689593 8-Apr-2021 20:49
Aaroona: I don't think they ever said it should be "by default" but I believe they said it had to be an option - ...

 

Correct. From the DNC link above: If you are an individual not involved in significant trade, opt in to this feature and your address and telephone number will be withheld from being publicly searchable on the .nz domain name online register.

 

 




ANglEAUT
1697 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2689598 8-Apr-2021 20:56
Aaroona:

 

Ah do they! Perfect. They were on top of my list, but their website doesn't say they have it, ...

 

Metaname

 

Default contact details
Click to see full size

 

Domain specific
Click to see full size

 

 

 

 




