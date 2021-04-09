My client relies on O365 for 3 interwoven businesses. Recently his credit card number was sold in a darkweb transaction, BNZ identified fraudulent activity, cancelled that Visa card & issued him with a fresh one. All good, nothing out of the ordinary going on here.



The problem that's arisen though, is that the O365 account was being debited monthly from his Visa card - the stolen & now cancelled one. He cannot seem to find the correct way to swap payment method & MS are still billing the cancelled account & not getting paid. Microsoft, bless them, think that they will motivate him to pay from a cancelled Visa account them by limiting his services. This is the wrong answer. They are not giving him real-time assistance either. You can imagine, he's frustrated & getting a bit angry.



Does anyone here have experience in solving this problem?



Appreciate your experienced responses.