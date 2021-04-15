I had a call from someone yesterday who's business name is on page after page of Google Search results with what appear to be random domain names all linked to adult sites.

He has no web presence himself (other than linkedin) but it looks like an excerpt of a newspaper article on him has been taken with the titles of the search results being sometimes relevant to the business/article and sometimes not.

I've not seen anything like this before but after going through Google there used to be a form you could fill in to have the search results removed but all the links to it now return a generic help page and it seems like the best we can do is add the url's to the "remove outdated content form" and hope for the best. Others seem to have had very mixed success with this.

Does anyone have any other suggestions ?