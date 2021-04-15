Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersBusiness name appearing in Google Search results to other sites
martyyn

1713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#284346 15-Apr-2021 12:00
Send private message

I had a call from someone yesterday who's business name is on page after page of Google Search results with what appear to be random domain names all linked to adult sites. 


He has no web presence himself (other than linkedin) but it looks like an excerpt of a newspaper article on him has been taken with the titles of the search results being sometimes relevant to the business/article and sometimes not.


I've not seen anything like this before but after going through Google there used to be a form you could fill in to have the search results removed but all the links to it now return a generic help page and it seems like the best we can do is add the url's to the "remove outdated content form" and hope for the best. Others seem to have had very mixed success with this.


Does anyone have any other suggestions ?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
BlakJak
944 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2693223 15-Apr-2021 12:55
Send private message

Do the search results lead the viewer to draw incorrect conclusions about the business?




No signature to see here, move along...

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
martyyn

1713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2693252 15-Apr-2021 13:36
Send private message

Given the subject matter the links take you to it's very much a yes to answer your question. Some of it is quite eye watering.

 

He told me yesterday he hasn't slept for a month because no-one he called would help him.

robjg63
3494 posts

Uber Geek


  #2693292 15-Apr-2021 15:13
Send private message

Could they have some words or terms on pages that might also have another meaning?

Do any pages accidentally have some metadata tags set to indicate adult content?

See https://www.gsqi.com/marketing-blog/google-safe-search-filtering-seo/




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



martyyn

1713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2693299 15-Apr-2021 15:37
Send private message

Maybe I wasn't clear. This person does not have a website themselves, not does their business.

 

They have searched for their name in Google and after the first two pages there is page after page of results with dodgy domains and dodgy meta titles but with a meta description which appears on a website they were part of two years ago (not their own business).

 

The titles in the search results all appear to be made up ("address in reply", "upcoming events" and "Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - Volume 724")

 

The domains themselves are clearly made up with subdomains such as "the", "should" and "when" with TLD's of "tk", "cf" and "ga"

 

I spoke to him again today and he said it's been like this for a few weeks. He received an email a couple of months ago suggesting something similar to this might happen if he didn't pay $20k. He assumed it was spam and deleted it.

 

 

Dynamic
3396 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693302 15-Apr-2021 15:44
Send private message

Hmmm.... it looks to me like this is manually targeted and the web sites are out of your control and your client's control.   As you probably know, I could register a domain martyyn-is-a-plonker.ga or similar and fill it with any nasty stuff I liked, and there is very little you could do to take that down short of legal intervention, if you could find me or track down the site host to try and have them take it down.

 

Can you trace the web site registrants and ask your client to make a Police complaint?  Start asking the relevant domain hosts or site hosts to take the sites down?  Google could also take some action to block the results, but good luck getting hold of a human to actually help.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

martyyn

1713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2693315 15-Apr-2021 16:19
Send private message

I hear you @dynamic but how is it there are hundreds of domains and results ?

 

When you click on one of the links you end up at what appears to be a genuine website (but for adult services). Do we click on result to find all the domains they link to and then make complaints to all of them ? He was almost in tears explaining all this to me yesterday. He's not going to like having to do that.

 

I've added a couple of dozen to the Google "Remove outdated content" form and a couple have been approved, but every other request has been denied.

frankv
5090 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2693318 15-Apr-2021 16:25
Send private message

martyyn:

 

I hear you @dynamic but how is it there are hundreds of domains and results ?

 

 

My guess is that to get round the spam filters, and maybe to get up the top of the returned results from Google searches, they've pasted into their porn website some random text which happens to include the bloke's business name. Then they've pointed lots of domains to their site.

 

 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74087 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693321 15-Apr-2021 16:34
Send private message

Is it an option for your client to have a small, slick website created with just enough pages to get on top of those results?




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oblivian
6646 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2693322 15-Apr-2021 16:34
Send private message

Almost certainly blackhat article spinning, cloaking or similar.

 

Find it a lot for some obscure searches recently. And even when they look legitimate and not obviously x rated, they redirect to malicious sites that thankfully AV picks up and blocks

 

If it's wording from an article they featured on, an a website they were associated with previous and not anymore/gone. There will likely have been some form of lapsed domain pickup they are abusing the use of. Or simply using to fool the searches. 

 

One of my sites recently we decided to abandon the .org version of the domain. Very little traffic that people associate with now. Someone noticed, grabbed it, somehow had HTTP crawled it during the grace period. Re-posted most the front pages it on the newly renewed domain (lol at them for paying for it in the hope we would demand to buy it back!) but filled it full of links to malicious locations just so google would follow them all.

 

Unless you can pick it's doing it to fool search engines and reported it. Probably a little stuffed.

Dynamic
3396 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693323 15-Apr-2021 16:35
Send private message

If your client has a local enemy, finding and prosecuting the culprit may be your best answer and making them undo whatever they have done.  If your client was semi-randomly targeted and the culprits are international...  well I wish I had a better answer for you.

 

In parallel, try and reach a human at Google via as many methods as you can think of, including social media channels.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

martyyn

1713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2693339 15-Apr-2021 16:58
Send private message

@freitasm : I did wonder about that, it wouldn't take too long to set something up but I was hoping we might be able to stop it rather than cover it up.

 

@Oblivian : The wording is still on the old website. It's not something which was picked up after lapsing. Given he left two years ago, I'm surprised he's still on the site to be honest.

 

I've just noticed one of the result titles is actually a local newspaper. There was an issue last year where they (the newspaper) claimed to have been "hacked". They wouldn't go into details when I called them to find out what had happened. They just changed their email address to another @xtra account and moved on ! But another of my clients had problems with their email being spoofed for months with people phoning every day to say we were sending them malware.

jarledb
Webhead
2829 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693365 15-Apr-2021 18:41
Send private message

I would look into doing DMCA take downs if they are using content taken from other sites.

 

That said, anything on the third page of Google is basically invisible. Virtually nobody goes there.

Inphinity
2704 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2693481 15-Apr-2021 20:13
Send private message

jarledb:

 

I would look into doing DMCA take downs if they are using content taken from other sites.

 

That said, anything on the third page of Google is basically invisible. Virtually nobody goes there.

 

 

There's.. a third page? What?

 

 

 

On a less useless note, I'm not clear that I'm picturing the issue, as it seems from your examples the titles are pretty generic. Where does your clients content come in? Is there any way you can share (privately if preferred) the search terms to enable a more direct assessment?

gzt

gzt
13671 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2693498 15-Apr-2021 20:47
Send private message

freitasm: Is it an option for your client to have a small, slick website created with just enough pages to get on top of those results?

This is the answer and it doesn't even need to be slick. The domain name alone will sort it out. Even one page and getting a few links from your business twitter will do it imo. Use Google sites or whatever it's called now, buy a domain and it's over bar a few likes on Facebook

martyyn

1713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2693666 16-Apr-2021 10:21
Send private message

Thanks everyone.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 