Looks like I'm snookered here. I thought the Office 365 Home Family pricing was unbelievably good - considering it includes custom domain email for up to 6 users. But there's a catch (isn't there always?) and it's a big problem. Custom domain email is not much use if a large chunk of your outbound emails end up in recipients Junk/Spam folders.

Note sure what I can do here, other than look for another email hosting provider.