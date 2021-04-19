Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone else notice Exeed / Ingram have completely dried up of HP Stock
nztim

2316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

#284392 19-Apr-2021 10:53


Delays are now stretching out until August




 

 1 | 2
Dynamic
3398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694733 19-Apr-2021 11:01


Yeah, it's a bit of a shocker, and has been for a while.  We are quoting what we can get our hands on within a short space of time unless our clients are happy to wait a few months for a specific configuration.






 





 
 
 


nztim

2316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2694741 19-Apr-2021 11:18


Dynamic:

 

We are quoting what we can get our hands on within a short space of time

 

 

Elitebook x360 for the win (even if the don't need it)




 

Dynamic
3398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694745 19-Apr-2021 11:28


I do rather like the Elite x360's, and have watched the come in and go out with green-ish eyes.  I have a Surface Pro 4 (that I got secondhand super cheap from an ex-lease equipment company as it had a defect that I fortunately to be able to resolve), and I'll be replacing it with one of these as soon as the SP4 fails.  The design of the SP4 or the Elite 1013's just does not work for me when on a long flight (remember this?) or on the couch.

 

We did start keeping a few SFF desktops in stock before Christmas, and of course as soon as we did that clients stopped ordering!  Fortunately we have been able to fulfil all client orders within 1-2 weeks so far this year, but occasionally this has been with 3rd party upgrades to meet the specs required.






 






Andib
1236 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2694798 19-Apr-2021 13:58


Our HP CTOs (from HP direct not via nz distributors) are now up to 16 week lead times. End of last year these were "slow" at 4-5 weeks.
We've been having to buy whatever we can get our hands on (We just rolled out 100 zbooks as they were what was in stock.)

 

 

 

 






Linux
9082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694799 19-Apr-2021 13:59


Speaking about this before just here at work!

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11985 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694802 19-Apr-2021 14:15


Yeah, we're struggling to keep our "standard" available from our supplier, think we'll be getting told very soon "sorry, 12 weeks wait".

 

Even getting Samsung tablets was a mission........

 

 




       

 



 

 

Dynamic
3398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694803 19-Apr-2021 14:17


Andib:

 

(We just rolled out 100 zbooks as they were what was in stock.)

 

So YOU pinched all my ZBook?  😁






 






MadEngineer
3054 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2694805 19-Apr-2021 14:27


You need more suppliers. I've all but given up on ingram long ago.






Beccara
1444 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2694806 19-Apr-2021 14:31


There's global shortages, It's not just HP and it's not just Ingram :)






 

nztim

2316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2694846 19-Apr-2021 16:53


MadEngineer: You need more suppliers. I've all but given up on ingram long ago.

 

Exeed also




 

ANglEAUT
1699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2695003 19-Apr-2021 20:04


From PB Tech on 2021/04/08:

 

... I just got out of a meeting with our laptop team which was of great concern. It looks like Acer, MS, HP and Lenovo are not going to be able to delivery any more laptops in NZ before June, due to parts shortages and global constraints.

 

So all PB stock is the only stock that will be in NZ until then pretty much ...

 

 






 



dt

dt
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #2695034 19-Apr-2021 21:11


I tried placing an order for 10 lenovo laptops with pb today and they said that they only had 8 in stock and that the additional 2 would be an 8+ week wait! 

Zeon
3860 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2695074 19-Apr-2021 23:40


Is this related to semiconductor shortages that have been reported on or shipping delays (i.e. ports of Auckland)?






Beccara
1444 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2695119 20-Apr-2021 08:06


little bit of both, SC shortage is going to take a while to sort out but even items with in stock parts are taking 2-3x long sea freight. Got a bunch of servers that are normally ~10days shipping that are passing day 27 and still not expected for another week or so






 

Varkk
594 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2695194 20-Apr-2021 10:55


We are seeing this with everything. We have mostly used Lenovo but they have had limited stock. We have seen more stock availability with HP kit than Lenovo. But yes, global shipping delays and the general semiconductor shortage is causing some real supply issues on the ground.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





