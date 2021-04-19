Delays are now stretching out until August
Yeah, it's a bit of a shocker, and has been for a while. We are quoting what we can get our hands on within a short space of time unless our clients are happy to wait a few months for a specific configuration.
Dynamic:
We are quoting what we can get our hands on within a short space of time
Elitebook x360 for the win (even if the don't need it)
I do rather like the Elite x360's, and have watched the come in and go out with green-ish eyes. I have a Surface Pro 4 (that I got secondhand super cheap from an ex-lease equipment company as it had a defect that I fortunately to be able to resolve), and I'll be replacing it with one of these as soon as the SP4 fails. The design of the SP4 or the Elite 1013's just does not work for me when on a long flight (remember this?) or on the couch.
We did start keeping a few SFF desktops in stock before Christmas, and of course as soon as we did that clients stopped ordering! Fortunately we have been able to fulfil all client orders within 1-2 weeks so far this year, but occasionally this has been with 3rd party upgrades to meet the specs required.
Our HP CTOs (from HP direct not via nz distributors) are now up to 16 week lead times. End of last year these were "slow" at 4-5 weeks.
We've been having to buy whatever we can get our hands on (We just rolled out 100 zbooks as they were what was in stock.)
Speaking about this before just here at work!
Yeah, we're struggling to keep our "standard" available from our supplier, think we'll be getting told very soon "sorry, 12 weeks wait".
Even getting Samsung tablets was a mission........
Andib:
(We just rolled out 100 zbooks as they were what was in stock.)
So YOU pinched all my ZBook? 😁
There's global shortages, It's not just HP and it's not just Ingram :)
MadEngineer: You need more suppliers. I’ve all but given up on ingram long ago.
Exeed also
From PB Tech on 2021/04/08:
... I just got out of a meeting with our laptop team which was of great concern. It looks like Acer, MS, HP and Lenovo are not going to be able to delivery any more laptops in NZ before June, due to parts shortages and global constraints.
So all PB stock is the only stock that will be in NZ until then pretty much ...
I tried placing an order for 10 lenovo laptops with pb today and they said that they only had 8 in stock and that the additional 2 would be an 8+ week wait!
Is this related to semiconductor shortages that have been reported on or shipping delays (i.e. ports of Auckland)?
little bit of both, SC shortage is going to take a while to sort out but even items with in stock parts are taking 2-3x long sea freight. Got a bunch of servers that are normally ~10days shipping that are passing day 27 and still not expected for another week or so
We are seeing this with everything. We have mostly used Lenovo but they have had limited stock. We have seen more stock availability with HP kit than Lenovo. But yes, global shipping delays and the general semiconductor shortage is causing some real supply issues on the ground.