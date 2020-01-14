InternetNZ has published a blog post "2020 vision: our Internet predictions" and it is an interesting read for those of you that want a glimpse of what could be happening this year
t gets harder and harder each year to make predictions about the Internet in New Zealand as technology changes become faster and faster. Last year our Engagement Director Andrew Cushen scored 1.5 out of 4 with his 2019 predictions.
This year we've pulled together thoughts from across the organisation about Internet security, policy, and domain names. And of course, it's an election year. So there's bound to be interesting implications.