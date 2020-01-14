evilengineer: In all seriousness, that digital divide is coming back with a vengeance. If 100mbps is considered a "basic" connection in fibre areas then why not a next-gen RBI to provide the same to the unlucky 13%?

Cost.

There will be some locations that are just too expensive to service (Let's say someone living in Fiordland out of cell coverage and living in an area of native forest by himself where there's no clear view of the sky and because of conservation restrictions, no ability to put up a satellite dish). Let's say it will cost $20m to tunnel in from 30km away where the nearest fibre is...

Assuming you accept that the taxpayers shouldn't pay for his access to be built, you have accepted that there are some "unlucky" people that are going to miss out on taxpayer funded high speed access builds. So assuming that's all the case, it's now just a question of where that line is drawn.

$30m for a single connection? Nah

$50000 for a single user? Sorry, as a taxpayer I think that's a rubbish use of my tax dollar.

What's your number? How much of our money is acceptable for the government to use to build a high speed connection to someone that currently doesn't have it?

