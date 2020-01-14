Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
InternetNZ 2020 vision


BDFL - Memuneh
65250 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

# 262292 14-Jan-2020 16:11
InternetNZ has published a blog post "2020 vision: our Internet predictions" and it is an interesting read for those of you that want a glimpse of what could be happening this year

 

 

t gets harder and harder each year to make predictions about the Internet in New Zealand as technology changes become faster and faster. Last year our Engagement Director Andrew Cushen scored 1.5 out of 4 with his 2019 predictions. 

 

This year we've pulled together thoughts from across the organisation about Internet security, policy, and domain names. And of course, it's an election year. So there's bound to be interesting implications.

 




4233 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2392071 14-Jan-2020 16:22
2020 will be a year where the Government actively considers its role in Digital Identity in New Zealand. The policy foundations will be laid (in the public and private sector) for interoperable identity solutions

 

Oh please no..... over the past 10 years the government has poured  $100s of millions down the rabbit hole that was iGovt, now RealMe,

 

I mean in the last few years IRD spent over $1 billion on new IT and it still has a separate ID system, If DIA  can't get the tax man to use it what hope is there....

 

 

 

 

232 posts

Master Geek


  # 2392077 14-Jan-2020 16:31
I predict that my internet connection will still suck in 2020. 🤥

 
 
 
 


4286 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2392080 14-Jan-2020 16:35
evilengineer:

 

I predict that my internet connection will still suck in 2020. 🤥

 

 

And I predict the majority will continue to be brilliant by international standards :-)

 

On the other hand, I am VERY unimpressed with the commute time from Rolleston to Central Auckland. They should build a hyper-express tunnel train that runs every 30 minutes.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




232 posts

Master Geek


  # 2392087 14-Jan-2020 16:51
Talkiet:

 

evilengineer:

 

I predict that my internet connection will still suck in 2020. 🤥

 

 

And I predict the majority will continue to be brilliant by international standards :-)

 

On the other hand, I am VERY unimpressed with the commute time from Rolleston to Central Auckland. They should build a hyper-express tunnel train that runs every 30 minutes.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

Which totally does me no good at all.

 

You can stick your hyper-express tunnel. Universal Fibre, I say! 😀

 

In all seriousness, that digital divide is coming back with a vengeance. If 100mbps is considered a "basic" connection in fibre areas then why not a next-gen RBI to provide the same to the unlucky 13%? 

4286 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2392092 14-Jan-2020 16:59
evilengineer:

 

In all seriousness, that digital divide is coming back with a vengeance. If 100mbps is considered a "basic" connection in fibre areas then why not a next-gen RBI to provide the same to the unlucky 13%? 

 

 

Cost.

 

There will be some locations that are just too expensive to service (Let's say someone living in Fiordland out of cell coverage and living in an area of native forest by himself where there's no clear view of the sky and because of conservation restrictions, no ability to put up a satellite dish). Let's say it will cost $20m to tunnel in from 30km away where the nearest fibre is...

 

Assuming you accept that the taxpayers shouldn't pay for his access to be built, you have accepted that there are some "unlucky" people that are going to miss out on taxpayer funded high speed access builds. So assuming that's all the case, it's now just a question of where that line is drawn.

 

$30m for a single connection? Nah

 

$50000 for a single user? Sorry, as a taxpayer I think that's a rubbish use of my tax dollar.

 

What's your number? How much of our money is acceptable for the government to use to build a high speed connection to someone that currently doesn't have it?

 

Cheers - N




'That VDSL Cat'
11463 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2392098 14-Jan-2020 17:12
Talkiet:

 

evilengineer:

 

I predict that my internet connection will still suck in 2020. 🤥

 

 

And I predict the majority will continue to be brilliant by international standards :-)

 

On the other hand, I am VERY unimpressed with the commute time from Rolleston to Central Auckland. They should build a hyper-express tunnel train that runs every 30 minutes.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

 

 

come now Neil, do you really wanna be able to be summoned every 30 mins on demand up here ;)




4286 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2392100 14-Jan-2020 17:14
hio77:

 

Talkiet:

 

evilengineer:

 

I predict that my internet connection will still suck in 2020. 🤥

 

 

And I predict the majority will continue to be brilliant by international standards :-)

 

On the other hand, I am VERY unimpressed with the commute time from Rolleston to Central Auckland. They should build a hyper-express tunnel train that runs every 30 minutes.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

come now Neil, do you really wanna be able to be summoned every 30 mins on demand up here ;)

 

 

Well... I love trains and anything's gotta be better than flying domestic in NZ, so yeah :-) I'm ok with it :-)

 

N




