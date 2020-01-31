Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Emergency Services seek to have additional device tracking powers


# 265606 31-Jan-2020 09:59
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/408496/emergency-services-ability-to-track-cellphones-to-be-expanded


 


This concerns me a bit. I'm all for public safety, but as mentioned in the article, the potential for misuse/abuse is absolutely a huge issue.


Allowing a system to track you when you've initiated a 111 call I'm on board with. But having the ability to arbitrarily track someone under the guise of safety, I think is a stretch. Having "Rules" in place will not stop abuse. Having technical barriers is more likely a way to prevent abuse (the only way is by not developing it full stop).


If the system is to be used for people like dementia patients, I think it really should have a POA or themselves if they are cognizant enough, have to sign them up to the service to have their device tracked, similar with kids. A Parent should need to sign up their kids device.


It will of course need some kind of administration and integrity built in, to ensure someone can't just go and "add a number".


 





  # 2410584 31-Jan-2020 10:45
The focus in the article is on the involvement of the Privacy Commissioner in the proposal.  Given the sentiments expressed I have confidence that there will be a regulatory environment established that will require that the system involved to restrict the tracking capability to a reported emergency.

 

Having said this I have no expertise in this area and would defer to anyone who has concerns arising from their technical knowledge.




--

OldGeek.

  # 2410607 31-Jan-2020 11:02
I'm opposed, but I think the bird has already flown the coop somewhat. The time to stop this was when ECLI was introduced. Once the technical capability existed, there was always going to be creep and additional privacy loss.




Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

 
 
 
 


  # 2410626 31-Jan-2020 11:41
Will this include stolen cell phones I wonder?

Hmm, what to write...
  # 2410627 31-Jan-2020 11:42
One person supports this post
IMHO it should be "opt-in" ie make a 111 call, or get a search/interception warrant. Also no "senior" police officer should be able to bypass the system by crying terrorism at the first opportunity either.




Matthew

  # 2410694 31-Jan-2020 12:43
why do we need something different from the current reactive model - whereby the Police request this information of the telco on a proven needed basis.

 

i don’t think we need to proactively track people.




BlinkyBill

  # 2410738 31-Jan-2020 14:03
I think this is a great idea.   It's like a little soft, fluffy police Angel watching over me everywhere I go.

 

Thanks, Police Jesus.

  # 2410855 31-Jan-2020 16:49
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/12/19/opinion/location-tracking-cell-phone.html

 

 

 

Maybe they can just go to a single source to get the information !  All from mobile phone apps

