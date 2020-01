Concerning, but the devil is in the detail.

Takedown notices, attempts to hold content hosts liable for content and filtering are all very, very bad things, and I certainly don't trust that they would "only be used in situations where other options for seeking removal of objectionable content would be ineffective".

The Films Video and Publications Classification Act already uses vague definitions that are open to abuse. We've seen that with Wicked Campers. It's a slippery slope.