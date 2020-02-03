Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 265653 3-Feb-2020 20:57
Just received from Commerce Commission:

 

 

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Verifone New Zealand to acquire the assets used by Smartpay Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries to operate the Smartpay business in New Zealand. 

Verifone, through its subsidiary Eftpos New Zealand Limited, supplies terminals directly to merchants under the EFTPOS brand. It also supplies payment terminals to resellers on a wholesale basis and provides payment processing services. The parent company of Verifone New Zealand, Verifone, Inc., is a global manufacturer and supplier of terminals and payment processing services.

Smartpay is also a supplier of payment terminals to merchants in New Zealand. 

 




  # 2412111 3-Feb-2020 21:31
Not good for store owners and hence not good you & me, it would end up with (pretty close to?) a monopoly on the supply of EFTPOS units.

  # 2412122 3-Feb-2020 21:44
Thought that read Vodafone for a start there and was a bit concerned. Then read Verifone and was a little more concerned.

