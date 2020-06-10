Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
InternetNZ 2020 Council elections


#272118 10-Jun-2020 10:42
After 17 years of running Geekzone and (I think) being part of the New Zealand Internet collective, I have finally decided to run as a candidate to the InternetNZ Council in the 2020 elections. Here's my statement




 

 

  #2502115 10-Jun-2020 10:53
Excellent news. Best of luck




