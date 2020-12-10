Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsICT Policies and RegulationConsumer protections for withdrawal of copper phone and broadband services by Chorus
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73946 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#280348 10-Dec-2020 09:05
Send private message

Just received:

 

 

The Commerce Commission has finalised its Copper Withdrawal Code that sets out the requirements Chorus, the provider of New Zealand’s copper telecommunications network, must meet before it can stop providing wholesale copper phone and broadband services (such as ADSL and VDSL). 

By 2022 most New Zealanders are expected to have access to fibre at home, which means large parts of the traditional copper phone and broadband network will no longer be needed. The Commission has designed the Copper Withdrawal Code to protect consumers during the transition from copper to faster and more reliable technologies such as fibre.

“The fibre network build in New Zealand has been a significant success and we want to make sure the transition off the old copper network is as smooth as possible over the next few years,” Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said.

“We recognise that some consumers are nervous about this change and it’s important to emphasise that Chorus can only stop supplying copper services where households can access the same services over the fibre network. In areas where fibre is not currently available Chorus must continue to supply copper services.  

“There are protections in the Code to ensure consumers are not left without access to the telecommunications services they need. Consumers will also get at least six months’ notice of any change. Chorus must provide consumers with the information they need to understand the transition and, if they order a fibre service, have it installed at their home before copper services can be stopped.”

Chorus can begin notifying consumers of its intention to stop supplying copper services in areas where fibre is available once the Code takes effect on 1 March 2021. The earliest Chorus could then stop supplying copper services is September 2021.

Consumers can complain to the Telecommunications Disputes Resolution Service (TDRS) if Chorus is not complying with the code. The TDRS provides independent resolution of consumer disputes with telecommunications providers.

The final Code is available on our website.

 

Background

 

We regulate New Zealand’s telecommunications providers and can set industry guidelines and rules. Under the Telecommunications (New Regulatory Framework) Amendment Act, we were required to create a Copper Withdrawal Code by 1 January 2022.  

As part of the transition to fibre, we regularly identify and declare Specified Fibre Areas (SFAs) – the specific locations where under the code Chorus will be able to stop providing copper-based phone and internet services, because fibre is available and it complies with the protections set out in the code.

The SFAs were updated in November this year and now cover approximately 1.5 million households and businesses, mainly in major cities and larger towns across New Zealand. The map of SFAs can be found here

We have also developed a 111 Contact Code that supports consumers who can no longer call 111 in a power cut because they have moved to new home phone technologies like fibre and fixed wireless. These technologies need a power supply in the home to work, meaning they will not work in a power cut, without an independent power source. The 111 Contact Code can be found on our website

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73946 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619130 10-Dec-2020 09:11
Send private message

From the TCF:

 

 

Today, the Commerce Commission has published its Copper Withdrawal Code which sets out the processes and consumer protection requirements Chorus will need to follow when it begins the process of gradually withdrawing its copper network from areas throughout the country where fibre is available.

 

“The telecommunications industry is committed to ensuring the protection of all consumers and welcomes the certainty this new code will bring”, says Geoff Thorn, CEO, NZ Telecommunications Forum (TCF). 

 

The latest figures from Crown Infrastructure Partners show that 62% of New Zealand homes covered by the ultrafast broadband (UFB) rollout are now connected to a modern fibre link, with the percentage in some cities and towns as high as 88%.  The UFB network is a key part of the world class telecommunications services that New Zealanders now have access to.

 

Considering the trend of transitioning to the newer fibre technology, the Copper Withdrawal Code recognises there will come a time when it no longer makes economic sense to continue maintaining a separate copper network in all areas of New Zealand.

 

“Consumers can rest assured that everyone will remain connected, as the Code makes it clear that copper can be withdrawn only in areas that fibre is available and can be installed.  If there is no option for fibre (for example in rural areas) then services currently provided over the copper network will remain,” Thorn commented.

 

“The Code allows for a process that Chorus must follow when it decides to stop supply of its copper network within certain areas where fibre services are available.”

 

For those in areas that fibre is available (but are currently still using copper services), Chorus must provide these consumers with at least six months’ notice before the copper services can be stopped and provide adequate communication and information on the fibre services available.

 

If a consumer has a concern about the process of withdrawing the copper services, they can raise this through the industry dispute scheme - Telecommunications Dispute Resolution (TDR). TDR is a free and independent service which helps resolve disputes between customers and their telecommunications company.

 

Now that the Copper Withdrawal Code is published, the TCF and industry with work together to ensure successful implementation of this code, and to make sure that consumers have all the protection they require. 

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

quickymart
8744 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2661067 22-Feb-2021 12:08
Send private message

Update:

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/124317060/first-copper-phone-services-to-be-cut-from-september-under-chorus-plan

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 