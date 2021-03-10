Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Commerce Commission seeks feedback on future of regulated telecommunication services
#282753 10-Mar-2021 08:52
Press release:

 

 

The Commerce Commission is seeking feedback on its draft decisions to retain regulation for three telecommunication services: number portability, fixed PSTN interconnection, and mobile co-location.

 

“We are proposing to keep the regulatory backstop for these services to protect the best interests of competition and consumers,” said Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson.

 

The services under review are:

 

•    interconnection with a fixed public switched telephone network (PSTN) - enables consumers on different fixed networks to make calls to each other
•    number portability - enables consumers to keep their existing mobile or landline number when switching to a different service provider
•    mobile co-location - enables consumers to benefit from increased competition between operators through the sharing of mobile network transmission sites and related equipment.

 

“Our preliminary view is that these services continue to play an important role in the market and should remain regulated for now. However, we have the option to look at the situation again, should that be necessary before the next 5-year review,” said Mr Gilbertson.

 

Feedback on the draft decision is due by 24 March 2021 with a final decision due by 30 June 2021.

 

The draft decision is available on the Commission’s website.
 
Every five years, the Commission is required to consider whether there are reasonable grounds for commencing an investigation into whether any services should be omitted from the list of designated or specified services in Schedule 1 of the Act. The review is required under Schedule 3 of the Telecommunications Act 2001 (the Act).

 

Schedule 1 of the Act contains a list of regulated wholesale services. Each of the wholesale services that are the subject of this Schedule 3 review of Schedule 1 are used by retail service providers to supply retail telecommunications services to end-users.

 

As markets evolve at both the retail and wholesale level, wholesale service providers can face increased competition, to an extent that it may no longer be necessary to mandate access to a service through Schedule 1.

 

We review each service by assessing whether competition may have developed to such an extent that continued regulation is no longer needed to promote competition in telecommunications markets for the long-term benefit of end-users.

 




  #2670896 10-Mar-2021 09:20
Point 3 makes sense, we literally have three duplicate networks, why? RCG as proven that the three mobile telcos can be a MVNO all sharing the same equipment, that should be rolled out nation wide

  #2670899 10-Mar-2021 09:25
number portability - enables consumers to keep their existing mobile or landline number when switching to a different service provider

 

 

 

 

We need portability for bank account and credit card numbers too.




  #2670901 10-Mar-2021 09:27
SaltyNZ:

 

 

number portability - enables consumers to keep their existing mobile or landline number when switching to a different service provider

 

 

We need portability for bank account and credit card numbers too.

 

 

The problem is visa and Mastercard global gateways are US based any would require international co-operation 

 

the first 4 digits of a credit card number are the issuer, second 4 are card time



  #2670903 10-Mar-2021 09:35
nztim:

 

The problem is visa and Mastercard global gateways are US based any would require international co-operation 

 

the first 4 digits of a credit card number are the issuer, second 4 are card time

 

 

 

 

Pffff governments make laws irrespective of physical reality and just expect people to deal with it all the time. If it was going to cost banks a decent amount not to comply, they'd find a way.




  #2672444 12-Mar-2021 20:58
SaltyNZ:

 

 

number portability - enables consumers to keep their existing mobile or landline number when switching to a different service provider

 

 

 

 

We need portability for bank account and credit card numbers too.

 

 

Why?

 

You churn your CC details every 3 years anyway.

 

Bank account numbers only need to be known by a small number of parties.

 

Sorry but i've never felt the need to treat either of those as portable.

 

Phone numbers are linked to your identity these days, quite a different story.




No signature to see here, move along...

  #2672493 12-Mar-2021 21:06
BlakJak:

 

 

 

You churn your CC details every 3 years anyway.

 

Bank account numbers only need to be known by a small number of parties.

 

 

 

 

 

 

You get a new expiry date every three years but the CC number stays the same. And it's not about your identity: it's about thinking, "Hmmm I should change banks. [Thinks vaguely about the 50 saved payees in online banking and all the CC subscriptions and rejigging the mortgage payments and hoping payroll made the update on time and and and] Yeah, nah, I think I'll stay with this bank, ackshully."

 

When number portability was introduced, your phone number wasn't really your identity - you knew it belonged to the phone company. But then suddenly you could move phone companies whenever you wanted without having to tell everyone your new number. And it was amazing for competition.

 

If bank account numbers were portable the same would be true. You could just move banks because you wanted to without having to spend the next 6 months getting emails from people telling you your payments are overdue because you missed them out off the list that needed to be updated.




  #2672504 12-Mar-2021 21:22
SaltyNZ:

 

You get a new expiry date every three years but the CC number stays the same. And it's not about your identity: it's about thinking, "Hmmm I should change banks. [Thinks vaguely about the 50 saved payees in online banking and all the CC subscriptions and rejigging the mortgage payments and hoping payroll made the update on time and and and] Yeah, nah, I think I'll stay with this bank, ackshully."

 

When number portability was introduced, your phone number wasn't really your identity - you knew it belonged to the phone company. But then suddenly you could move phone companies whenever you wanted without having to tell everyone your new number. And it was amazing for competition.

 

If bank account numbers were portable the same would be true. You could just move banks because you wanted to without having to spend the next 6 months getting emails from people telling you your payments are overdue because you missed them out off the list that needed to be updated.

 

 

Use paypal. I have had to change card numbers more times because the whole idea of them is idiotic rather than because I was changing banks.

 

The whole problem of cards being a 1970s idea struggling to exist 50 years later is not one that will be solved by portability of identifiers.

 

I would rather see something to do with phone numbers in that it is an identifier and make it so that telcos cant disconnect them just because a sim lapses and give it to someone else. It should be I get a number, I can use it anywhere or nowhere and choose any provider to access it.

 

Or make it illegal to use it as an identifier since when it is tied to buying a service that should not be compulsory to access other services when there are other identifiers that work better like email.




