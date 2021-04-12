I'm looking to set up a side business supporting rural internet users like myself, specifically providing installation of consumer and prosumer products like Starlink, cabling and routing, Ubiqiti Nanostations and other of-the-shelf wireless products. While I'm savvy with the products I'm pretty clueless on the regulations, which are more important as I'm looking to commercialise it.
So I think that there are regulations around cabling and watertightness in the building regs, but I'm also interested to know if there are regulations around installing and configuring wireless products like Nanostations. Poorly configured or installed they could pose problems ranging from wireless interference to high level RF exposure, so surely there's a regulation to cover it? What should I be looking for? And as an extension, are there any certifications that I should be looking to get?