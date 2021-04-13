A month or so ago I had a scam call to my mobile from an Auckland number. Looked up the provider via the NAD - voxbone. Sent them a support ticket and they disconnected the customer.
Just had a scam call from a Symbio networks number (04). Had to call their Aussie support number as none of the NZ numbers would answer. When I finally got through to someone they said "oh you've got to call your own telco, that's how it works."
Whose responsibility are scam calls and stopping them? How can you report them in a way that gets the scammer disconnected fairly quickly?
Of course I'm still on hold to Skinny (my mobile provider)...