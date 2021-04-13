Linux: The carrier that has the number if they know it is been used for scam calls!

Well that's Symbio and their tech support said no.

Skinny can't do anything, apparently I can make a malicious call complaint if I get 4 calls from the same number, I can call the police if I've given the scammers my bank account number.

In the mean time these scammers will be getting someone's elderly relatives to send them their life savings in the form of Amazon gift cards.

Is there some industry regulator who can rap dodgy wholesalers over the knuckles?