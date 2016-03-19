If you don't want to pay for AdGuard and don't want to root either, there's also AdClear. It works similar to AdGuard in the sense it creates on a local/fake VPN. However, their intentions are a bit unclear as they don't plan to sell the app, but instead make money in the future by selling analytical / tracking data, or by allowing acceptable ads unless you pay to go fully ad-free.



Edit:

I found a better solution than AdGuard and AdClear - NetGuard!

It's basically an open-source firewall app, but it also allows blocking ads via a hosts file, which is also open-source and regularly updated.



I'd recommend installing it via F-Droid, so that you get the ad-blocking features, as well as automatic updates.