Can anybody recommend one? I'm tired of seeing the small video clips when I want to play some games or just browse the net. The small video clips especially are quite annoying IMO.
Is it rooted? Adaway, should do the trick, or else you will need to install Xposed module Minmin guard
My phone isn't rooted no. Does your phone need to be rooted for an adblocker? :O
If you don't want to pay for AdGuard and don't want to root either, there's also AdClear. It works similar to AdGuard in the sense it creates on a local/fake VPN. However, their intentions are a bit unclear as they don't plan to sell the app, but instead make money in the future by selling analytical / tracking data, or by allowing acceptable ads unless you pay to go fully ad-free.
I found a better solution than AdGuard and AdClear - NetGuard!
It's basically an open-source firewall app, but it also allows blocking ads via a hosts file, which is also open-source and regularly updated.
I'd recommend installing it via F-Droid, so that you get the ad-blocking features, as well as automatic updates.
Root and use Ad-Away.
+1
Failing that, if you just want something easy and browser based, Firefox Mobile + an adblocker extension (ABP was compatible with mobile last time I checked, but there may be others by now).
There's always good old Adblock Plus... It runs as a virtual proxy so all internet traffic runs through it - including games or apps.
It takes a little more effort to set it up on your data connection than wifi, but once done works fine. They also run a browser which is essentially a version of firefox with adblock plus built in. It's not as good as actually getting firefox with good adblocking, but does the trick 80% of the time. I still prefer chrome with the full app.
They lost a little street cred when they started allowing vetted ads through, but this isn't enabled by default - you have to opt into their safe advert option.
best is Adaway you get it from xda
also for rooting its simple.. usb cabled from windows 7/8 to device
make sure developer mode enabled.. some tap version in about section 7 times to avtivate
and turn on debug mode.. this is a must
make sure device memory is not full (internal)
install the USB android device driver forum can explain how to
grab kingroot for PC/desktop.. its in chinese though still
and it should detect device connect and start spinning
its seems total safe
however after its successful.. best to buy superusme to remove it and replace with the proper root
as kingroot has push ads added
then you can install Adaway
also expose module is good has many neat options but need to install the framework
has a module like adaway called Debloated and Lightning wall
I just use Adaway on Cyanogenmod. Note, I also pay for YouTube Red (because I respect YouTubers earning money for good content) and also have things like a Geekzone subscription. The reason I run it is for privacy.
Remember, by running an ad blocker you're affecting a sites revenue. Sites like Geekzone are reliant on ads or subscriptions to keep their servers running. YouTubers get money via ads etc. Don't be that guy who blocks ads however doesn't spend a little coin in the process.
you can download adblock browser for android. I don't use it but a friend does and he seems to like it. Remember to support the websites you do enjoy using :)
Sorry to bring back an old topic, but this is related: Free VPN and ad block apps for Android and iOS actually track everything you do.
Once installed, Sensor Tower's apps prompt users to install a root certificate, a small file that lets its issuer access all traffic and data passing through a phone. The company told BuzzFeed News it only collects anonymized usage and analytics data, which is integrated into its products. Sensor Tower’s app intelligence platform is used by developers, venture capitalists, publishers, and others to track the popularity, usage trends, and revenue of apps.
Luna VPN, for example, shows a notification that offers the ability to block ads on YouTube if a user adds the Adblock extension, another SensorTower product. This kick-starts a process that results in a root certificate installation.
