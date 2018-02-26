Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
3410 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 230481 26-Feb-2018 07:55
Send private message

Well lets get this started

 

 

 

Who is going to order it :P

3410 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1964183 26-Feb-2018 07:56
Send private message

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/content.asp?contentid=21764

 

Link to pricing and specs (geekzone blog)

3666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1964191 26-Feb-2018 08:21
One person supports this post
Send private message

Fan of the S series, but not a fan of the pricing. It just goes higher and higher and the amount / value you get per dollar keeps dropping.

 

 

 
 
 
 




3410 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1964196 26-Feb-2018 08:37
Send private message

I agree the s9+ has hit the same pricing as the note8 when it was released.  This means the note 9 will end up being around 1800 - 1900

 

I would like a s9 but the 4gigs of ram is stopping me, i notice on the s8 that it would be a bit slow and only keeping a few programs open in the background.  The note 8 with the 6gig of rams fixed this issue for me.

 

 

 

 

4163 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 1964214 26-Feb-2018 08:59
Send private message

Nope. Essentially an S8S with a better camera. I don't use my phone camera enough to warrant the upgrade.
All of the other 'features' could (and should) be available in the Oreo update for S8.

Note 9 maybe.




Areas of Geek interest: Home Theatre, HTPC, Android Tablets & Phones, iProducts.

5811 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 1964216 26-Feb-2018 09:00
Send private message

Looks like Samsung is trying to get close to the iPhone X pricing

 

Linux



3410 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1964224 26-Feb-2018 09:06
Send private message

Main reason i would want one.

 

1) camera, the camera on the oneplus 5t kind of sucks

 

2) waterproof

 

3) Speakers.

 

 

 

But its not worth the 1600 upgrade price.

1616 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 1964226 26-Feb-2018 09:11
Send private message

Will stick with my S8+ , I am more than happy with it, will see what next year brings and the roll over of my plan to make a decision then. 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

 
 
 
 


4325 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1964288 26-Feb-2018 09:44
Send private message

I'll definitely be moving from the S8 to the S9+

 

Heading to Europe for 6 weeks in May so I want the best possible camera with me for when the DSLR isn't practical.

 

The pricing isn't the worst. It's $100 more than last years models for the same capacity which seems to be the standard yearly increase now.

3029 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1964293 26-Feb-2018 09:49
Send private message

I have the S7 and will be upgrading shortly. Have been keen on going back to Sony, but they are rumoured to be dropping the headphone jack (will find out tonight), so Samsung keeping the jack and what is likely to be this year's best camera may keep the S9 in contention.

1403 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1964302 26-Feb-2018 10:28
Send private message

Why does the price keep going up and up :|. Any special offer bundles being announced?

738 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 1964305 26-Feb-2018 10:33
Send private message

Yeah...Nah

 

Will stick around for my S8+ to be upgraded to Oreo

 

Also would like to see what the other Android OEMs have in store for us this year

2213 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1964306 26-Feb-2018 10:34
Send private message

S9+ is priced well compared to the iPx, when one of the highlights was a translation app built in i semi switched off as apps that do this have been available forever, app integration like this is hardly a valid highlight for a flagship. Interesting that it only utilises QC2.0

 

 

3029 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1964312 26-Feb-2018 10:53
2 people support this post
Send private message

Wade:

 

S9+ is priced well compared to the iPx

 

 

Every phone on the market is priced well compared to the iPx!

1403 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1964318 26-Feb-2018 11:07
Send private message

Whats the opinions on the S9 vs S9+ this year?

 

The 2 main differentiating factors (besides size) are the additional RAM and the telephoto lens as far as I can see (no pun intended).

 

Edit: besides size & battery

4325 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1964346 26-Feb-2018 11:29
Send private message

Krishant007:

 

Whats the opinions on the S9 vs S9+ this year?

 

The 2 main differentiating factors (besides size) are the additional RAM and the telephoto lens as far as I can see (no pun intended).

 

 

You also get a bigger battery.

 

 

