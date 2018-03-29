Ok, Vodafone has removed the P10 from its website and their Lambton Quay store is moving P10 stock at $599, so you would have to think the P20 NZ release is imminent.

I have to admit, I think the P20 is a great looking phone. Yes, it is very iPhoneX-like, but more streamlined. I'd prefer an all metal phone and a 3.5mm headphone jack, but I have to accept these are now totally out of favour for current flagships. Even Sony, the brand that gave us the Walkman, has now abandoned the headphone jack.

Although the P20 Pro has OLED and is first with the triple camera, it's just too big for my liking, so I'm looking at the smaller P20.

I'm a Vodafone customer, ready for a contractual upgrade, so am limited to their meagre range. For Android flagships, it's either Samsung S9 or Huawei P20. It's a tough call between the two.

Both have great cameras and both manufacturers are slow to upgrade, so I'm indifferent between the two for these. The S9 has micro SD expansion, but at 128 GB with the P20, storage is not an issue. Differences:

Samsung S9 Pros - OLED, heaphone jack, waterproofing and wireless charging. Cons - Bixby software/hardware button, edge distortion on vertical sides of the screen. An older design.

Huawei P20 Pros - the hardware just looks great, better than the S9. Bigger battery (but screen is LCD). Cons - no 3.5mm headphone jack, OLED, wireless charging or waterproofing.

My current phone is a S7. At this stage, I'm definitely edging towards the P20 - the 3.5mm jack being the main thing keeping the S9 in contention - all others are pretty immaterial for my use.