Forums Android Huawei P20. Announcement & Owners Thread


3186 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#232101 29-Mar-2018 19:15
Ok, Vodafone has removed the P10 from its website and their Lambton Quay store is moving P10 stock at $599, so you would have to think the P20 NZ release is imminent.

 

I have to admit, I think the P20 is a great looking phone. Yes, it is very iPhoneX-like, but more streamlined. I'd prefer an all metal phone and a 3.5mm headphone jack, but I have to accept these are now totally out of favour for current flagships. Even Sony, the brand that gave us the Walkman, has now abandoned the headphone jack.

 

Although the P20 Pro has OLED and is first with the triple camera, it's just too big for my liking, so I'm looking at the smaller P20.

 

I'm a Vodafone customer, ready for a contractual upgrade, so am limited to their meagre range. For Android flagships, it's either Samsung S9 or Huawei P20. It's a tough call between the two.

 

Both have great cameras and both manufacturers are slow to upgrade, so I'm indifferent between the two for these. The S9 has micro SD expansion, but at 128 GB with the P20, storage is not an issue. Differences:

 

Samsung S9 Pros - OLED, heaphone jack, waterproofing and wireless charging. Cons - Bixby software/hardware button, edge distortion on vertical sides of the screen. An older design.

 

Huawei P20 Pros - the hardware just looks great, better than the S9. Bigger battery (but screen is LCD). Cons - no 3.5mm headphone jack, OLED, wireless charging or waterproofing.

 

My current phone is a S7. At this stage, I'm definitely edging towards the P20 - the 3.5mm jack being the main thing keeping the S9 in contention - all others are pretty immaterial for my use.

15171 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1985611 29-Mar-2018 19:21
It certainly looks like a very high spec'd device. I simply have little faith in Huawei products.




3186 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1985633 29-Mar-2018 19:44
MikeB4: It certainly looks like a very high spec'd device. I simply have little faith in Huawei products.

 

Yep, I too have a niggling doubt re the Huawei brand. In another forum, someone was having bluetooth connectivity issues with a new Huawei handset, and this is functionality I absolutely require to work without hitch.

 

Worst case - if the P20 disappoints, I live with it for 6-9 months and then upgrade to either a 3rd-gen Pixel or flagship Nokia.

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
67283 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #1985634 29-Mar-2018 19:47
Release should be really soon. I am attending the launch in Auckland next Thursday 5th.




 

 

3186 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1986338 31-Mar-2018 12:23
Battery drain and comparison test here

 

This one video has killed my enthusiasm for the P20. However, if you like bigger phones, the P20 Pro performed very well.

 

Why couldn't they just put OLED onto the P20?! It's frustrating that so many manufacturers down-spec the smaller phones(looking at you Sony, Apple, Samsung, Huawei). Some of us don't want a phablet, but we do want performance.

4377 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #1986353 31-Mar-2018 13:13
MikeB4: It certainly looks like a very high spec'd device. I simply have little faith in Huawei products.


Having had one Huawei phone (P9+) I feel they make pretty good hardware but are totally hopeless on releasing security and OS updates. Put me off them for life.




4553 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1986408 31-Mar-2018 15:38
given Mate Pro will be available from Vodafone - I wonder if it will still offer DUAL SIM support???





72 posts

Master Geek


  #1987152 2-Apr-2018 14:23
freitasm:

 

Release should be really soon. I am attending the launch in Auckland next Thursday 5th.

 

 

I am currently trying to decide between a P20 Pro or S9+. Neither of them are exactly what I'm looking for, so not an easy decision.

 

Wondering if you could please find out whether the P20 Pro has an always on display feature? Not having this is a dealbreaker for me. I've read conflicting reports from different people. Huewei NZ support appear to indicate that it doesn't and yet other reviews on the web suggest that it does. I'd love to know the answer to that please if possible?

 

The other thing that puts me off the P20 Pro is the over sharpening of pictures and particularly the almost airbrushing of people's faces. Reviews I've read thus far to suggest that people have been unable to turn the airbrushing of people's faces off even by setting the beauty mode to 0. If you have an opportunity tomorrow wonder whether you can find out whether there is an option to stop the faces looking airbrushed please? e.g: https://cdn.dxomark.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/HuaweiP20Pro_IMG_20071109_114509.jpg vs https://cdn.dxomark.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/GooglePixel2_00100dPORTRAIT_00100_BURST20180320114536693_COVER-e1522092588556.jpg 

 

Thanks!

 

Stefan

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
67283 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #1988855 5-Apr-2018 16:28
Just finished the media launch with Huawei, in Auckland. The P20 Pro is shiny. Really nice on hand. Will setup tonight.

 

 

Available from 13th April - HUAWEI P20 4GB + 128GB $1,099.00, HUAWEI P20 Pro 6GB + 128GB $1,299.00

 

Also there will be a street party in Auckland - Huawei P20 Federal St Friday 13th April 4pm - 10pm.




 

 

3186 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1988863 5-Apr-2018 16:32
I've read reports that Google Maps keeps freezing and crashing with the P20 Pro and is pretty much unusable. It would be great if you could check that out on your local model and report back - cheers

1541 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1988935 5-Apr-2018 17:49
Did everyone at the launch get a free phone?

BDFL - Memuneh
67283 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #1988940 5-Apr-2018 17:57
All the media, yes.




 

 

9676 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #1989023 5-Apr-2018 19:40
what model variant was it?

4553 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1989093 5-Apr-2018 22:26
@freitasm: All the media, yes.


DUAL SIM?





2917 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1989892 7-Apr-2018 09:04
I thought about confiscating @freitasm handset last night on his flight back to Wellington but missed my opportunity. It looks like a good handset.




BDFL - Memuneh
67283 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #1989912 7-Apr-2018 10:10
@sm250 By always on you mean the option to show date, time and battery info on lock screen? Yes, it has.




 

 

