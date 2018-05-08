Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus Announcement and Owners thread


#233886 8-May-2018 05:08
Spark will be the first to bring Google’s Android One programme to New Zealand shores through Nokia’s newest additions of Android smartphones. The first to launch is the new Nokia 6.1 which is available from today, followed by the Nokia 7 plus from May 22. Both devices come with a free set of Jaybird Headphones when a customer purchases 24-month interest-free on eligible Spark pay monthly plans.

 

Spark’s General Manager of Customer and Marketing, Richard Sandford says that the Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 6.1 offer something that even phones twice their price doesn’t have – a redeveloped software that delivers an uncluttered operating system, giving customers an easy personalised experience, set and delivered directly from Google.

 

“We know fans have been holding out for Android One to arrive after Google announced their partnership with Nokia at the World Mobile Congress last month. Through our exclusive partnership, we can give Kiwis access to the best Android experience possible.”

 

Android powers 85% of phones around the world and most manufacturers customise their Android experience to their own brand’s needs, meaning a user’s experience on Android vary greatly from device to device. What this also means is that software updates and security patches are delivered to the customer at different times, depending on the manufacturer.

 

“The speed and frequency of software updates are probably one of the unique features the Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 6.1 offers to our customers. The Android One programme provides the most consistent, clutter- free and up-to-date version of Android available to date, meaning customers can rest assured knowing that their device is secure and running as efficient as it can” says Richard.

 

The Nokia 7 plus stands out from the crowd with its ceramic-feel coating, gently curved back and slim edges giving you a big-screen experience in a comfortable, neat package. The vivid 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display makes the Nokia 7 plus perfect for browsing, social media consumption, gaming and entertainment with more content in the same width as a traditional 5.5-inch display device. Built with 4GB of RAM, it is fast enough to simultaneously do multiple things at once, and with the help of Android One there’s less bloatware which allows for an amazing 2-day battery life.

 

New Zealand and Australia Country Manager for HMD Global, Mark Trundle says “Nokia 7 plus is a true hero in our smartphone range. We know our fans are capturing, watching, exploring, working and gaming on their mobile phones more than ever before. That’s why we've designed the Nokia 7 plus to be your stylish companion that goes wherever you go. It also is the first Nokia smartphone to have artificial intelligence led imaging features, making your already great selfie even better”

 

Also as part of the Android One family, the new Nokia 6.1 provides powerful performance with great new features into a compact, durable body.

 

“The new Nokia 6.1 is over 60% faster than its award-winning predecessor and durable enough to take life’s everyday knocks, all while being even more compact than the previous generation.ii But it’s not just about durability; the new Nokia 6.1 has also got the style to match. It is finished using a unique two-tone anodising process to stand out from the crowd,” says Mark.

 

Nokia 6.1 $499

 

  • Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Mobile
  • Enhanced Dual-Sight, ZEISS
  • USB-C fast-charging
  • Made from a solid block of 6000 series aluminum, with an 11-hour two-tone anodising and polishing process
  • 3000mAh battery with USB type-C fast-charging, you can charge 50% of your phone’s battery in just 30
  • 16 MP ZEISS rear camera with dual-tone flash and 8MP selfie camera will ensure you capture every
  • Enhanced Dual-Sight, activating the front and back cameras at the same time, letting you create your very own #Bothie and stream it
  • Because it runs Android One, the new Nokia 6 comes with no unnecessary UI changes or hidden processes that would eat up your battery life or slow it down, so you can enjoy your phone for longer
  • Stay fresh over time with the latest Google innovations and regular security
  • https://nokia.com/en_nz/phones/nokia-6

Nokia 7 plus $699

 

  • Precision machined from a single block of 6000 series aluminum, anodised edges, contrasting with the body to add a stylish two-tone
  • Backed by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile
  • 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics, the Nokia 7 plus adapts to low light conditions by increasing light sensitivity to guarantee picture-perfect
  • Dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics combine an ultra-sensitive 12MP wide-angle primary camera for impressive performance in both low-light and extra bright conditions.
  • A secondary 13MP sensor that delivers 2x optical zoom 
  • Unlimited photo and video uploads to Google Photos (for images up to 16MP)
  • Pro Camera mode which lets you take pictures like a pro by giving you quick and easy manual control over advanced camera settings like white balance, focus, ISO, shutter speed and exposure
  • Artificial intelligence-led imaging
  • Three microphones capture immersive 360° Nokia spatial audio to match your 4K video
  • No unnecessary UI changes or hidden processes that would eat up your battery life or slow it down, so you can enjoy your new phone for
  • As with all Nokia smartphones in the Android One programme, it will come with a limited number of pre-installed apps so that you’ll get more storage
  • https://nokia.com/en_nz/phones/nokia-7-plus 

 




  #2009678 8-May-2018 07:25
Looks like the 6.1 is the 3/32GB model rather than the 4/64 that you can get from parallel imported for cheaper..

  #2009723 8-May-2018 09:28
4/64 is TA-1054 model for Chinese market, no Band 28 support. Also it was launched with Android 7.1.2, so no project Treble support.

 
 
 
 


  #2009837 8-May-2018 11:28
qwerty123:

 

4/64 is TA-1054 model for Chinese market, no Band 28 support. Also it was launched with Android 7.1.2, so no project Treble support.

 

 

Do these two new phones have Treble support then?

  #2009852 8-May-2018 11:49
I understand Nokia have been a little sneaky here - though they reckoned they had good reasons for it.

 

Apparently any phone released with Oreo MUST comply with project treble.

 

They have launched the Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) with Nougat (7.1) but there is immediately an Oreo (8.?) update for it.

 

So they managed to avoid complying with project treble on this model.




- A. H. Weiler



  #2009856 8-May-2018 11:52
No update for me. It was Oreo Security April 2018 out of the box. Have had the handset for a few days already.




  #2009860 8-May-2018 11:54
I have a Meizu Pro 5 (originally Ubuntu edition then changed to Android when that was discontinued), and I've been thinking about what to upgrade to.

 

I was previously set on buying an iPhone (due to ~5 years of security updates) but these phones are looking pretty good. Pity they don't seem to come with Treble.

  #2009864 8-May-2018 12:05
Well I withdraw my comment above - I am wrong.

 

Seems when they released the Nokia 6.1 in China earlier this year they were releasing it with Android 7.1 but with an immediate 8.0 update. There were even comments from Nokia about it not being treble compliant.

 

But it seems they are releasing elsewhere with 8.0 straight out of the box - and on XDA they have been testing some euro versions and it is Treble compliant.

 

So potentially very good news for ongoing android support.

 

I just replaced my old Galaxy Note 2 with another Samsung phone, but was very interested in the Nokia 6.1 and had done quite a bit of reasearch on it.

 

The lack of a NZ release date and pricing made be give up on it.

 

 




- A. H. Weiler

 
 
 
 




  #2009866 8-May-2018 12:12
Well, it is here now...




  #2009867 8-May-2018 12:13
The Nokia 7 looks "pretty good"

 

I am used to the 18:9 aspect ratio of my LG G6 now, however this model is slightly taller and wider than the LG .. and the LG is already large enough
It does have the back fingerprint reader which I prefer (can't stand the reader on the front of the phone) and is basically a "Nexus" phone without the Nexus branding
Not sure if the 6 series Qualcomm chip is any good though

 

If I needed to upgrade, this would be a strong contender .. 

  #2009923 8-May-2018 13:11
howdystranger:

 

qwerty123:

 

4/64 is TA-1054 model for Chinese market, no Band 28 support. Also it was launched with Android 7.1.2, so no project Treble support.

 

 

Do these two new phones have Treble support then?

 

 

International models come with Oreo and are Treble-enabled. I just don't know what Nokia 6.1 model Spark sells.

 

 

 

Just for reference

 

US: TA-1016 (Single SIM, 3/32GB), TA-1045 (Dual SIM,3/32GB)

 

Europe & Middle East: TA-1050 (Single SIM, 3/32GB), TA-1043 (Dual SIM, 3/32GB),

 

India: TA-1089 (Dual SIM, 3/32GB)

 

Taiwan & Hong Kong: TA-1068 (Dual SIM, 4/64GB)

 

China: TA-1054 (Dual SIM, 4/64GB)

 

 

  #2009992 8-May-2018 14:15
I wonder if Spark will add the sensibly-sized Nokia 8 Sirocco in due course?

  #2010079 8-May-2018 15:53
robjg63:

 

I understand Nokia have been a little sneaky here - though they reckoned they had good reasons for it.

 

Apparently any phone released with Oreo MUST comply with project treble.

 

They have launched the Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) with Nougat (7.1) but there is immediately an Oreo (8.?) update for it.

 

So they managed to avoid complying with project treble on this model.

 

 

This is what oneplus did with the oneplus 5t.  Launched with 7.1.2 and went to 8 after a couple of months (when 8 had been out for a while).

 

 

  #2010093 8-May-2018 16:03
I gather its pretty much impossible to reverse engineer treble into a device that didn't initially come with it.

 

It involves all sorts of re-partitioning etc - so too hard to do with an update.

 

Guess it means the official model here is treble enabled - but beware parallel imported models.

 

I can see treble being a really good thing for ROM community support/development once a manufacturer gives up on software releases.




- A. H. Weiler

  #2010110 8-May-2018 16:20
The 7 looks like a very nice piece of kit dammit, Getting a touch of buyers remorse.




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
Mike

 

There is no planet B

 

 



  #2010327 8-May-2018 21:05
The Nokia 6.1 is TA-1050.




