Spark will be the first to bring Google’s Android One programme to New Zealand shores through Nokia’s newest additions of Android smartphones. The first to launch is the new Nokia 6.1 which is available from today, followed by the Nokia 7 plus from May 22. Both devices come with a free set of Jaybird Headphones when a customer purchases 24-month interest-free on eligible Spark pay monthly plans.

Spark’s General Manager of Customer and Marketing, Richard Sandford says that the Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 6.1 offer something that even phones twice their price doesn’t have – a redeveloped software that delivers an uncluttered operating system, giving customers an easy personalised experience, set and delivered directly from Google.

“We know fans have been holding out for Android One to arrive after Google announced their partnership with Nokia at the World Mobile Congress last month. Through our exclusive partnership, we can give Kiwis access to the best Android experience possible.”

Android powers 85% of phones around the world and most manufacturers customise their Android experience to their own brand’s needs, meaning a user’s experience on Android vary greatly from device to device. What this also means is that software updates and security patches are delivered to the customer at different times, depending on the manufacturer.

“The speed and frequency of software updates are probably one of the unique features the Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 6.1 offers to our customers. The Android One programme provides the most consistent, clutter- free and up-to-date version of Android available to date, meaning customers can rest assured knowing that their device is secure and running as efficient as it can” says Richard.

The Nokia 7 plus stands out from the crowd with its ceramic-feel coating, gently curved back and slim edges giving you a big-screen experience in a comfortable, neat package. The vivid 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display makes the Nokia 7 plus perfect for browsing, social media consumption, gaming and entertainment with more content in the same width as a traditional 5.5-inch display device. Built with 4GB of RAM, it is fast enough to simultaneously do multiple things at once, and with the help of Android One there’s less bloatware which allows for an amazing 2-day battery life.

New Zealand and Australia Country Manager for HMD Global, Mark Trundle says “Nokia 7 plus is a true hero in our smartphone range. We know our fans are capturing, watching, exploring, working and gaming on their mobile phones more than ever before. That’s why we've designed the Nokia 7 plus to be your stylish companion that goes wherever you go. It also is the first Nokia smartphone to have artificial intelligence led imaging features, making your already great selfie even better”

Also as part of the Android One family, the new Nokia 6.1 provides powerful performance with great new features into a compact, durable body.

“The new Nokia 6.1 is over 60% faster than its award-winning predecessor and durable enough to take life’s everyday knocks, all while being even more compact than the previous generation.ii But it’s not just about durability; the new Nokia 6.1 has also got the style to match. It is finished using a unique two-tone anodising process to stand out from the crowd,” says Mark.

Nokia 6.1 $499

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Mobile

Enhanced Dual-Sight, ZEISS

USB-C fast-charging

Made from a solid block of 6000 series aluminum, with an 11-hour two-tone anodising and polishing process

3000mAh battery with USB type-C fast-charging, you can charge 50% of your phone’s battery in just 30

16 MP ZEISS rear camera with dual-tone flash and 8MP selfie camera will ensure you capture every

Enhanced Dual-Sight, activating the front and back cameras at the same time, letting you create your very own #Bothie and stream it

Because it runs Android One, the new Nokia 6 comes with no unnecessary UI changes or hidden processes that would eat up your battery life or slow it down, so you can enjoy your phone for longer

Stay fresh over time with the latest Google innovations and regular security

https://nokia.com/en_nz/phones/nokia-6

Nokia 7 plus $699