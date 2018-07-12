Another year gone, another flagship. There doesnt appear to be much different this year. But i do like the current note 8, any refinement would be welcomed.
I will definitely be upgrading mine from the Note 8 I have. One because I am owed a big credit by VF so it's going to cost me nothing, secondly, because there are some things I quite like about the Galaxy S9. Things like the Slow Mo Recording. It's not something I'd use every day, but something I'd use occasionally.
Better battery life if reports are to be trusted.
DANOFDANGER: Yea the two big things for me is 4000mah battery and speed improvement from 6000 to 9000 on geekbench. Big jump. Should feel nice.
Maybe PB will once again have the best pre-order bundle deal out there.
Getting the wife one - she said she misses the S-Pen
I've had the Note 8 since launch more or less. I thought that I would use the S Pen more than I have. It's one of those things that when you need it, it's just what you need - but otherwise is not needed, if you see what I mean.
I have concluded that other things probably have more benefit to me than the S Pen. It's not that I haven't enjoyed the phone - it's been good on the whole - but I do not think I will be going for the Note 9. I read that the Note 10 is likely to be more groundbreaking, so maybe that one.
Huh, I wonder when this thread is going to come up
Waiting eagerly for the official announcement as wife might be interested in one.
Geektastic:
I am the same. I rarely use it, but when I want it, I find it massively useful. I am trying to train myself to write notes and clear the thoughts from my head as often as I can so I get increased value from it.
Problem is, my handwriting is terrible at the best of time, worse in this.
International leaks seeming to suggest pricing around $1799 NZD for the 128GB and over $2,000 for the 512 Gb model. With Samsung's very poor S9 sales I dont see how raising the price that much is a good decision.. Suppose you could look on the opposite of that and at least it will drop by a few hundred a month or two after release haha
JPNZ:
That's alarming to hear. The S9 Note is my next phone, but unless I can convince VF to resign me with a generous incentive, I don't think I can justify that
DANOFDANGER: Where did you get those figures from, you cannot simply use overseas retail pricing and convert the exchange rates. It does not work like that. It is forcasted to be priced similar to the note 8. Which is the most logical because of the identicle structure and design. I think i bought my note 8 for around $1499.
JPNZ:DANOFDANGER:
Ummm not sure what are you talking about?
Of course you can take an overseas price and use an exchange rate how on earth do you think products are purchased..??????? Do you think somehow they get to NZ’s tiny market for cheaper than the rest of the world?
“Forecasted to be priced similar to” no it’s not nearly every single article on the Note 9 says it has increased in price due to many features, larger screen and larger battery than the 8.
I’ll paint you a little picture. The note 4 launched at $1149 the Note 5 launched at $1299 the note 8 launched at $1599. I bet you $17xx is an absolute minimum.
You understand about distribution, right? Items are not (usually) bought at retail stores in the US and then sold here with just a conversion fee taken into account. If this was true, then there would be no choice of "bundles". It's entirely feasible, and even a little likely that the price will remain the same as last year. It could be more expensive than last year. A more accurate "picture" based on your extrapolation and theory would be to take the price it's offered in the US/UK, what it was priced in NZ and then work out the "factor". In reality things like exchange rates, demand, and other things will play a part in our pricing here.