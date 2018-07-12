Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Galaxy Note 9 Announcement And Owners Thread


326 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 239342 12-Jul-2018 20:31
Another year gone, another flagship. There doesnt appear to be much different this year. But i do like the current note 8, any refinement would be welcomed.

21730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2055458 12-Jul-2018 23:52
I will definitely be upgrading mine from the Note 8 I have. One because I am owed a big credit by VF so it's going to cost me nothing, secondly, because there are some things I quite like about the Galaxy S9. Things like the Slow Mo Recording. It's not something I'd use every day, but something I'd use occasionally. 

 

Better battery life if reports are to be trusted. 

 

 



326 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2055504 13-Jul-2018 08:31
Yea the two big things for me is 4000mah battery and speed improvement from 6000 to 9000 on geekbench. Big jump. Should feel nice.

 
 
 
 




326 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2055600 13-Jul-2018 09:53
https://m.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_note9_promotional_poster_leaks_showing_a_blue_phone_with_a_yellow_s_pen-news-32193.php

78 posts

Master Geek


  # 2055943 13-Jul-2018 19:10
DANOFDANGER: Yea the two big things for me is 4000mah battery and speed improvement from 6000 to 9000 on geekbench. Big jump. Should feel nice.


Likewise.

The s pen focus this time has me intrigued. Curious to know what's going to be new with it.

Wonder what the pre order deals will be this year.

734 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2055980 13-Jul-2018 20:54
Maybe PB will once again have the best pre-order bundle deal out there.

 

Getting the wife one - she said she misses the S-Pen

13669 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2060947 23-Jul-2018 12:08
I've had the Note 8 since launch more or less. I thought that I would use the S Pen more than I have. It's one of those things that when you need it, it's just what you need - but otherwise is not needed, if you see what I mean.

 

 

 

I have concluded that other things probably have more benefit to me than the S Pen. It's not that I haven't enjoyed the phone - it's been good on the whole - but I do not think I will be going for the Note 9. I read that the Note 10 is likely to be more groundbreaking, so maybe that one.





734 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2060951 23-Jul-2018 12:13
Huh, I wonder when this thread is going to come up

 

Waiting eagerly for the official announcement as wife might be interested in one.

 
 
 
 




326 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2060952 23-Jul-2018 12:14
Yes it will be like intel with the generations of processes. Where tick generations are only small changes and tock generations are large. I will be getting the note 9, mainly for the increased battery capacity and faster processor. Also my old man will be inheriting my old phone.

21730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2061123 23-Jul-2018 16:57
Geektastic:

 

I've had the Note 8 since launch more or less. I thought that I would use the S Pen more than I have. It's one of those things that when you need it, it's just what you need - but otherwise is not needed, if you see what I mean.

 

 

 

I have concluded that other things probably have more benefit to me than the S Pen. It's not that I haven't enjoyed the phone - it's been good on the whole - but I do not think I will be going for the Note 9. I read that the Note 10 is likely to be more groundbreaking, so maybe that one.

 

 

I am the same. I rarely use it, but when I want it, I find it massively useful. I am trying to train myself to write notes and clear the thoughts from my head as often as I can so I get increased value from it.

 

Problem is, my handwriting is terrible at the best of time, worse in this.

 

 

189 posts

Master Geek


  # 2067482 3-Aug-2018 14:41
International leaks seeming to suggest pricing around $1799 NZD for the 128GB and over $2,000 for the 512 Gb model. With Samsung's very poor S9 sales I dont see how raising the price that much is a good decision.. Suppose you could look on the opposite of that and at least it will drop by a few hundred a month or two after release haha



326 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2067484 3-Aug-2018 14:46
Where did you get those figures from, you cannot simply use overseas retail pricing and convert the exchange rates. It does not work like that. It is forcasted to be priced similar to the note 8. Which is the most logical because of the identicle structure and design. I think i bought my note 8 for around $1499.

21730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2067485 3-Aug-2018 14:47
JPNZ:

 

International leaks seeming to suggest pricing around $1799 NZD for the 128GB and over $2,000 for the 512 Gb model. With Samsung's very poor S9 sales I dont see how raising the price that much is a good decision.. Suppose you could look on the opposite of that and at least it will drop by a few hundred a month or two after release haha

 

 

That's alarming to hear. The S9 Note is my next phone, but unless I can convince VF to resign me with a generous incentive, I don't think I can justify that

 

 

189 posts

Master Geek


  # 2067843 4-Aug-2018 02:15
DANOFDANGER: Where did you get those figures from, you cannot simply use overseas retail pricing and convert the exchange rates. It does not work like that. It is forcasted to be priced similar to the note 8. Which is the most logical because of the identicle structure and design. I think i bought my note 8 for around $1499.


Ummm not sure what are you talking about?

Of course you can take an overseas price and use an exchange rate how on earth do you think products are purchased..??????? Do you think somehow they get to NZ’s tiny market for cheaper than the rest of the world?

“Forecasted to be priced similar to” no it’s not nearly every single article on the Note 9 says it has increased in price due to many features, larger screen and larger battery than the 8.

I’ll paint you a little picture. The note 4 launched at $1149 the Note 5 launched at $1299 the note 8 launched at $1599. I bet you $17xx is an absolute minimum.

78 posts

Master Geek


  # 2067881 4-Aug-2018 09:47
Excitement is mounting now, the blue one with the yellow s pen looks superb.
Anyone know the likelihood of the 512gb version coming to our shores? Paired with the 256gb sd card from last year's note 8 pre order from 2 degrees would certainly see my storage requirements well and truly sorted.
Even the base 128gb version with the 256 card would do.
Being able to have 1tb of storage would be super sweet though.

21730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2067925 4-Aug-2018 10:30
JPNZ:
DANOFDANGER: Where did you get those figures from, you cannot simply use overseas retail pricing and convert the exchange rates. It does not work like that. It is forcasted to be priced similar to the note 8. Which is the most logical because of the identicle structure and design. I think i bought my note 8 for around $1499.


Ummm not sure what are you talking about?

Of course you can take an overseas price and use an exchange rate how on earth do you think products are purchased..??????? Do you think somehow they get to NZ’s tiny market for cheaper than the rest of the world?

“Forecasted to be priced similar to” no it’s not nearly every single article on the Note 9 says it has increased in price due to many features, larger screen and larger battery than the 8.

I’ll paint you a little picture. The note 4 launched at $1149 the Note 5 launched at $1299 the note 8 launched at $1599. I bet you $17xx is an absolute minimum.

 

You understand about distribution, right? Items are not (usually) bought at retail stores in the US and then sold here with just a conversion fee taken into account. If this was true, then there would be no choice of "bundles". It's entirely feasible, and even a little likely that the price will remain the same as last year. It could be more expensive than last year. A more accurate "picture" based on your extrapolation and theory would be to take the price it's offered in the US/UK, what it was priced in NZ and then work out the "factor". In reality things like exchange rates, demand, and other things will play a part in our pricing here. 

 

 

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | ... | 52



