487 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 240484 10-Sep-2018 13:35
Is anyone buying the new watch?  It's not a huge release but does have the new chip (with associated better battery life) and I am due for an upgrade.

 

It hasn't been promoted very well and I just stumbled across it at Hardly Normal today.  As far as I can work out:

 

It's released on the 12th Sep (wendesday) so you would have to order today or tomorrow to get the pre order bonus.  Official retailers are PB Tech, Hardly Normal, Noels and of course Samsung.

 

  • PB Tech appears to be offering no pre order bonus.
  • Noels are offering JBL Free wireless earbuds.
  • Hardly are offering Monster iSport wireless headphones
  • Samsung are offering the same dual wireless charger that they bundled with the Note 9

 

 

Out of all that Noels appears to be the best deal with the best resale value on TM ($150 as far as I can work out).

 

Prices:

 

  • 46mm model $499
  • 42mm model $549

@NikT - will PB Tech be offering a pre order bonus on the Galaxy Watch?

3664 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2086985 10-Sep-2018 15:06
Can I ask a noob smartwatch question? 

 

Do I have to use Samsung apps for emails to have the notifications show on the Samsung Watch?

 

 

 

Update:

 

I think the Samsung offer is best and most practical - just how many headphones does one need? :)

3399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2086992 10-Sep-2018 15:20
heavenlywild:

Can I ask a noob smartwatch question? 


Do I have to use Samsung apps for emails to have the notifications show on the Samsung Watch?


 


Update:


I think the Samsung offer is best and most practical - just how many headphones does one need? :)



No you don't have to use Samsung apps to get notifications. However it does want you to use their SMS app if you want to reply via text etc

 
 
 
 


4298 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2087003 10-Sep-2018 15:35
I came across them when I was in PB Tech on Saturday, and am tempted... but equally I'm trying to make my current watch (a Gear S2) last a decent length of time (nearly 2.5 years thus far), as I'm not keen on replacing tech solely for the latest and greatest, especially in this case as it was a present from my wife!

 

I'll try to hold out until the next one but that increased battery life (given my current watch lasts a day!) is sure tempting.

 

I also appreciate that they've released the new watch in two sizes - I think the larger one (which seems a similar size to the S3?) is just too big, and reviews I've read of it say it's cumbersome to wear in bed. The smaller version, while battery life is supposed to be lower (three days), is a similar size to my S2, which I think is fine for a watch.

 

The bezel also functions way better on my S2, which is really slippery and hard to turn (but I think this was a lot better on the S3 anyway...).

 

 

142 posts

Master Geek


  # 2087027 10-Sep-2018 16:28
One person supports this post
Ive ordered smaller samsung watch 42mm to upgrade my samsung gear 2 neo which had 2 years and starting to get old now but still works with my note 8.
I ordered through samsung (delivery 11th hopefully) to get bonus duo charger which makes it a good deal tossing up between these two sizes or s3 classic ($329 dick smith this morning) and prefer smaller size but only downside is smaller battery 3 days usage (gear 2 neo about 2 days) ok, but will just have to use to see if ok. Samsung s2 had no loudspeaker so these newer models (S3 and galaxy watch loudspeakers) better which was only reason never upgrade before plus also size felt too big.

 

@heavenlywild - at present i use samsung email app with notifications and works perfectly, used to use gmail app but got a bit crazy still not fixed get 3 emails and would get 9 notifications imagine 9 emails with 81 notifications.

3399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2087042 10-Sep-2018 16:53
I was really looking hard at getting one as i had the s2 and the gear sports but i just can't see me paying that much for it.  I just got a huawei watch 2 classic for $300NZ shipped from amazon the other week and with the google fit update and the new wear OS update coming the huawei is just a better watch for the price.

 

Battery life for it is about 2.5 days which i can live with.  Only down side to it is no swimming etc which the samsung can do.

 

 

 

What would really make win my business is samsung pay or google pay (supported by more banks etc).



487 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2087070 10-Sep-2018 17:57
Regarding using this watch.  My understanding (I currently own Huawei Watch 1 but haven't used a Samsung watch) is that the Samsung watch can do everything you can do through the notifications windows on your phone.  That includes pausing, resuming etc music, reading and replying to messages and map directions but not initiating a new e-mail\text or starting music if the music app is not already running.

 

After reading reviews and looking at what I do with my current Android Wear watch I think I can live with that.  I never use the apps on my watch, I just look at notifications that come up and occasionally pause my music.  I have on the very odd occasion sent a short reply to a text message from the watch if my phone is in my bag.

 

In return I get my step counter integrated into my fitness app of choice (although I am now locked into the app for the life of the watch), better fitness tracking, better battery life and better controls (dial, buttons).

 

What I don't get is Samsung Pay (not available in NZ), any real app choice or the google assistant.

 

Keen to hear what people think.  My other choice is buying a refurbed Gear Sport (or Huawei Watch 2 Classic) off Amazon which intellectually is the right thing to do but emotionally is hard when the shinny new model has come out with the new chip.

 

Is anyone in the market for a blender, JBL free wireless earbuds, Samsung Duo charger or Monster wireless headphones?  I will do you a good deal...

3664 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2087109 10-Sep-2018 18:49
johny007g:

 

Ive ordered smaller samsung watch 42mm to upgrade my samsung gear 2 neo which had 2 years and starting to get old now but still works with my note 8.
I ordered through samsung (delivery 11th hopefully) to get bonus duo charger which makes it a good deal tossing up between these two sizes or s3 classic ($329 dick smith this morning) and prefer smaller size but only downside is smaller battery 3 days usage (gear 2 neo about 2 days) ok, but will just have to use to see if ok. Samsung s2 had no loudspeaker so these newer models (S3 and galaxy watch loudspeakers) better which was only reason never upgrade before plus also size felt too big.

 

@heavenlywild - at present i use samsung email app with notifications and works perfectly, used to use gmail app but got a bit crazy still not fixed get 3 emails and would get 9 notifications imagine 9 emails with 81 notifications.

 

 

 

 

@johny007g that bad? I was hoping it would at least just work? Anyone else with any experience?

 

In terms of maps, what is the alternative to Google Maps on Samsung watches?

 

 

 

Updated: Name typo

 
 
 
 


142 posts

Master Geek


  # 2087126 10-Sep-2018 19:41
My gear Neo 2 was older model released 2014 so limited in some apps texts and emails could reply set template eg ok,call later etcc. and was very surprised could make phone call and recieve but not like using phone only small speaker.Has infrared which tried when needed remote control for old tv and surprised how many tv could use with and worked good.Health apps work ok pedometer and shealth combine ok. All notifications come through from apps you allow eg warriors and rugby union update all the time with scores from app. Samsung pay never used so don't know about how works on watch perhaps later models work better. Don't know of any google maps or alternative app that works on watch and reading info doesn't seem to be anything available could be wrong as watch now has gps on new models. Looking forward to getting new galaxy watch as seems a major upgrade on what I've been using.



487 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2087713 11-Sep-2018 18:27
First off salesman and reviews have confirmed you can reply to emails and texts without having to use the samsung email and text app on your phone.

 

Second is that today has been an emotional rollercoaster.  My head is telling me to get a refurbed Gear Sport off amazon for half the price of the galaxy watch ($230) but my heart is saying that I have the latest phone so deserve the latest watch and it is something I use every single day.

 

I went to the mall at lunch, tried them on.  JB and Samsung wouldn't budge on price although I didn't expect them to with a pre order.  I ordered direct off samsung to get the wireless charger over the blender JB was offering.  Because I ordered direct there is no shipping cost or delay and they assured me that while there might be a small delay on the charger the watch would be there tomorrow morning.

 

They just rang to said that there has been a delay and that the watch won't be there until the 15th.  Oh well, I guess if there is a better post launch offer than the pre order one I can always cancel and get the other one.



487 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2087714 11-Sep-2018 18:32
I forgot to add that I went with the 46mm model.  It's a little bigger than my current watch but it's actually thinner.  It's got the bigger battery and I think the silver and black looks the nicest.

904 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2087722 11-Sep-2018 18:58
I went for the 46mm Galaxy Watch for battery life.

 

Ordered on Samsung web site at 4.58pm, 10 Sept.

 

No update on delivery yet - as at 7pm, 11 Sept.

 

No update on delayed delivery.

 

Had been thinking about the Wear OS watches but the new Snapdragon 3100 chip and watches are a wee way off yet.

 

 




Gordy

78 posts

Master Geek


  # 2087779 11-Sep-2018 19:53
Went with the 46mm in black from NL with the JBLs

Tracking indicates delivery due tomorrow.

142 posts

Master Geek


  # 2087782 11-Sep-2018 19:56
I received email this afternoon from Samsung item on the way which is only charger, then checked status in my account and said for the watch order placed and charger on the way and checked track and trace and charger has been picked up so will probably receive tomorrow. So not looking good for watch delivery and if your date 15th Sept is correct means probably wont get until next Monday and will just have to bear the wait and will never ever ring Samsung as customer service there is horrendous i think in Canada.Did read somewhere today somebody trying to order online or in shop in UK and apparently sold out there.

sxz

681 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2087816 11-Sep-2018 21:03
Ordered the 46mm from NL on the 8th - anxiously awaiting confirmation of shipping, but nothing has arrived yet!

 

I was sold on the better battery life, waterproof to 50m & slightly better processor & double RAM...

 

...and sometimes I just like new things.

4159 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2088015 12-Sep-2018 09:10
I wish Samsung would provide a few extra synergies between their Galaxy phones and watches. Without diminishing the way they operate with other Android phones. Like turning mobile data on or off, or operating the phone camera without flaky third party apps.
I won't be upgrading from my Gear S3 Frontier any time soon (barring catastrophic failure or loss). Although when people ask what my watch is, it is going to be much easier to just say it's a Galaxy Watch.




