Is anyone buying the new watch? It's not a huge release but does have the new chip (with associated better battery life) and I am due for an upgrade.
It hasn't been promoted very well and I just stumbled across it at Hardly Normal today. As far as I can work out:
It's released on the 12th Sep (wendesday) so you would have to order today or tomorrow to get the pre order bonus. Official retailers are PB Tech, Hardly Normal, Noels and of course Samsung.
- PB Tech appears to be offering no pre order bonus.
- Noels are offering JBL Free wireless earbuds.
- Hardly are offering Monster iSport wireless headphones
- Samsung are offering the same dual wireless charger that they bundled with the Note 9
Out of all that Noels appears to be the best deal with the best resale value on TM ($150 as far as I can work out).
Prices:
- 46mm model $499
- 42mm model $549
@NikT - will PB Tech be offering a pre order bonus on the Galaxy Watch?