Regarding using this watch. My understanding (I currently own Huawei Watch 1 but haven't used a Samsung watch) is that the Samsung watch can do everything you can do through the notifications windows on your phone. That includes pausing, resuming etc music, reading and replying to messages and map directions but not initiating a new e-mail\text or starting music if the music app is not already running.

After reading reviews and looking at what I do with my current Android Wear watch I think I can live with that. I never use the apps on my watch, I just look at notifications that come up and occasionally pause my music. I have on the very odd occasion sent a short reply to a text message from the watch if my phone is in my bag.

In return I get my step counter integrated into my fitness app of choice (although I am now locked into the app for the life of the watch), better fitness tracking, better battery life and better controls (dial, buttons).

What I don't get is Samsung Pay (not available in NZ), any real app choice or the google assistant.

Keen to hear what people think. My other choice is buying a refurbed Gear Sport (or Huawei Watch 2 Classic) off Amazon which intellectually is the right thing to do but emotionally is hard when the shinny new model has come out with the new chip.

