1403 posts

Uber Geek


#242228 17-Oct-2018 08:12
Just announced.

 

Is there any word on NZ availability or pricing?

 

A question to existing Mate 10 or P20 Pro users. How has the software faired over the past year. Has the phone slowed down? Or are the Huawei claims of no lag for 18 months true?

 

 

627 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2109758 17-Oct-2018 13:59
Mate 10, zero slowdown and continual updates inc one today (tho these are likely the google security ones). Love my phone.

784 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2109790 17-Oct-2018 14:43
So far so good with my Mate 10 Pro.

 

Was not expecting frequent updates based on my previous experience with P9 but was pleasantly surprised with the frequency of updates coming through.

 

Looking forward to getting Pie with EMUI 9

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
67108 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2110008 17-Oct-2018 19:48
New Zealand launch event tomorrow and I will have more information then.




 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
12169 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2110022 17-Oct-2018 20:08
Dual standby 4G is pretty cool to have oh and cat 18 for those show off speedtests!

 

i expect NZ stock will be the single sim variant though.




2914 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2110231 18-Oct-2018 09:17
@freitasm What time does the launch kick off?




BDFL - Memuneh
67108 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2110233 18-Oct-2018 09:18
It is an evening thing...




 

 

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2110280 18-Oct-2018 09:33
Preorders for the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be available on Spark and 2Degrees from the 19th of October with devices in store from November 2nd. The Mate 20 will retail for $1199 with the Mate 20 Pro starting at $1499

 

 

 

(according to the herald)

 
 
 
 


1664 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2110426 18-Oct-2018 12:21
hio77:

 

i expect NZ stock will be the single sim variant though.

 

 

Surprisingly enough, both Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are dual SIM for NZ.




Product Manager @ PB Tech

https://pbtech.co.nz/smartphones

461 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2110459 18-Oct-2018 12:48
I'm extremely interested in the huawei mate 20 x. Hopefully it's going to be launched here too.



1403 posts

Uber Geek


  #2110462 18-Oct-2018 12:55
Does the Mate 20 Pro have regional variants with different antenna bands? Curious if the NZ model would work in USA.

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2110478 18-Oct-2018 13:24
So far, it appears there are only two variants of each phone(LYA-L29 & LYA-L09) for the Mate20 pro. It seems the only real difference between them are just the dual sim/nano SD vs Independent SD card slot. 

 

In terms of antenna bands on both variants appear to be the same with mixed success based on which carrier you are with in the states, check out the below link :)

 

 

 

https://www.kimovil.com/en/frequency-checker/US/huawei-mate-20-pro 

'That VDSL Cat'
12169 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2110481 18-Oct-2018 13:26
NikT:

 

hio77:

 

i expect NZ stock will be the single sim variant though.

 

 

Surprisingly enough, both Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are dual SIM for NZ.

 

 

The official model? really?




1664 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2110510 18-Oct-2018 14:24
myndlyz:

 

I'm extremely interested in the huawei mate 20 x. Hopefully it's going to be launched here too.

 

 

Mate 20 X doesn't have band 28 unfortunately.




Product Manager @ PB Tech

https://pbtech.co.nz/smartphones

461 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2110519 18-Oct-2018 15:02
NikT:

 

myndlyz:

 

I'm extremely interested in the huawei mate 20 x. Hopefully it's going to be launched here too.

 

 

Mate 20 X doesn't have band 28 unfortunately.

 

 

 

 

Bummer.

 

I'm no longer interested in the huawei mate 20 x. 

6284 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2110538 18-Oct-2018 15:14
NikT:

 

myndlyz:

 

I'm extremely interested in the huawei mate 20 x. Hopefully it's going to be launched here too.

 

 

Mate 20 X doesn't have band 28 unfortunately.

 

 

Say whatttttttttttttttt? No way!

 

John

