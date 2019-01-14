Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 245013 14-Jan-2019 12:42
Hey all, I've done some searching on the topic but can't find any good discussion on the site.

 

I'm looking for a decent aftermarket wall charger with multiple actual quick charge ports, with NZ style power prongs. I have several devices I use regularly that support quick charge, plus I often need to grab one out but it's dead so want to charge it up quick whilst also charging my regular devices. Also sick of lending out my OEM Samsung chargers and not getting them back (my own fault!).

 

Loads of chargers claim "fast charge" which I understand will pump 5V at up to 2.4 amps, but I'm looking for one with at least two proper Qualcomm quick charge ports.

 

Many have a single quick charge port with one or more other "fast charge" ports, such as this Aukey one being sold by Cablegeek but I'd prefer one with multiple quick charge ports.

 

There's great ones overseas like this Anker Powerport one but of course it has US style prongs, let alone going through the hassle of shipping an Anker product to NZ.

 

Everything good on AliExpress seems to only have US or EU prongs. I'm loathe to buy a desktop USB hub, as I can see that there's decent options there but I'm looking for something portable I can chuck in a bag while travelling or going to/from work. I really can't be bothered dealing with plug adaptors since that would just be one more thing to carry around, plus would ruin the form factor and wear out my plugs or the prongs on the unit itself.

 

Does anyone have any suggestions?

  # 2160897 14-Jan-2019 13:05
Have zero recommendations for wall chargers - most of these are only a single port or two at most. I've never used a wall charger in years.

 

This is my pick when it comes to chargers at present 60W PD + QC3.0 - https://www.amazon.com/Desktop-Charger-ZeroLemon-Samsung-Computers/dp/B00WM93M9S/

 

 

  # 2160917 14-Jan-2019 13:25
I haven't got one, but have a look at this. https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SURMBE1037/mbeat-MB-CHGR-PD80-mbeat-Gorilla-Power-80W-USB-C-P

 
 
 
 




  # 2161014 14-Jan-2019 15:27
pom532:

 

I haven't got one, but have a look at this. https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SURMBE1037/mbeat-MB-CHGR-PD80-mbeat-Gorilla-Power-80W-USB-C-P

 

 

Yeah that would be great if it was a wall plug, but the cable connection makes it too fiddly for me, not easy to carry around simply like  just a wall plug.

 

Might have to just go with the cablegeek Aukey one.

  # 2161027 14-Jan-2019 16:09
sbiddle:

 

Have zero recommendations for wall chargers - most of these are only a single port or two at most. I've never used a wall charger in years.

 

This is my pick when it comes to chargers at present 60W PD + QC3.0 - https://www.amazon.com/Desktop-Charger-ZeroLemon-Samsung-Computers/dp/B00WM93M9S/

 

 

Slight tangent as the request wasn't for a PD charger, but I've been looking into this recently after getting a USB-C charging laptop.

 

There are a lot of different chargers that look exactly like that ZeroLemon one - here is one example from this thread, but there are lots of others too. They are all based on a Chinese design which does not meet USB spec. If you plan to use high-current USB-C PD charging (i.e. for a laptop), I wouldn't buy a charger without USB-IF certification.

 

I think these two Nekteck models are the best buy: 60w / 87w

 

No QuickCharge 3.0 however.

 

If there's a USB-IF certified 60w+ USB-PD charger with QC 3.0+ ports, I haven't found it yet...

 

I personally love the desktop-style chargers with detachable figure-8 cables. I have a drawer full of cables of different lengths. My desktop charger normally lives in my lounge on a long cable. When I go away I grab it and a short 10cm cable, leaving the long cable (which runs awkwardly behind my couch) undisturbed.

 

I've found the options with built-in AU plugs to be far too limited and overpriced.

  # 2161040 14-Jan-2019 16:35
This Orico charger doesn't meet your requirements for proper quick charge, but I can say for a regular charger that's reasonably priced ($26 for four ports) it works well. My P9 charges at up to about 1800mah if it's really flat, so does my wife's Moto G5, but as it gets closer to full the charge rate drops - like most do.

  # 2161050 14-Jan-2019 16:52
allio:

 

There are a lot of different chargers that look exactly like that ZeroLemon one - here is one example from this thread, but there are lots of others too. They are all based on a Chinese design which does not meet USB spec. If you plan to use high-current USB-C PD charging (i.e. for a laptop), I wouldn't buy a charger without USB-IF certification.

 

 

I've been using one of these now for nearly a year for devices including my laptop. I'm fully aware of it being a generic design and said this when I reviewed it after getting it (my reason for getting the Zero Lemon specifically was that it is the cheapest seller of this design).

 

My testing shows compliance with PD spec including 5V / 9V / 12V / 15V / 20V and being able to trigger these voltages specifically using my USB-C PD trigger and tester along with verifying the claimed output at each of those voltages.

 

I have absolutely zero issues recommending this device based on my experiences with it. There are very few options for chargers that will support full 65W PD output and QC3.0 with none from two of the brands I used to recommend which were Anker and Ravpower.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  # 2161069 14-Jan-2019 17:51
allio:

 

No QuickCharge 3.0 however.

 

If there's a USB-IF certified 60w+ USB-PD charger with QC 3.0+ ports, I haven't found it yet...

 

 

No certified chargers exist because that violates the USB-IF specs (QC works by increasing the voltage and PD works by increasing the current, which is prohibited; also they use different signalling protocols to negotiate the charging modes). There is a ZeroLemon charger but that's not certified, and people have reported various issues with the Type-C/PD port failing after a while or just straight up not working at all.

 

QC4.0 however is compatible with USB-PD, so OEMs can implement both PD and QC in the same setup. However, I've yet to see any mainstream QC4.0+USB-PD chargers. But if you have a QC4.0 compatible device then you don't need to use a QC charger as USB-PD would be 100% compatible with it. So best to just go for USB-PD. 

 
 
 
 


  # 2161086 14-Jan-2019 18:24
Similar model to the already mentioned Zero Lemon model, but from Noel Leeming https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/computers-tablets/accessories/cables-chargers-and-adapters/satechi-aluminium-usb-c-travel-charger-space-grey/prod163008.html.

Not the design requested by the OP, but I've not found anything with the exact specs.

I now avoid the wall plug style multi port chargers as they're, more often than not, rather unstable hanging from the power point, especially when traveling. I've seen the weight of two or three USB cables all but completely pull wall chargers out of the socket. I have figure-8 cables for both US and AUS/NZ style power points, and much prefer using desktop style chargers and take the appropriate cable with me when traveling.




Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

 

  # 2161174 14-Jan-2019 20:27
sbiddle:

 

I've been using one of these now for nearly a year for devices including my laptop. I'm fully aware of it being a generic design and said this when I reviewed it after getting it (my reason for getting the Zero Lemon specifically was that it is the cheapest seller of this design).

 

My testing shows compliance with PD spec including 5V / 9V / 12V / 15V / 20V and being able to trigger these voltages specifically using my USB-C PD trigger and tester along with verifying the claimed output at each of those voltages.

 

I have absolutely zero issues recommending this device based on my experiences with it. There are very few options for chargers that will support full 65W PD output and QC3.0 with none from two of the brands I used to recommend which were Anker and Ravpower.

 

 

Fair enough! You've clearly done more than enough research into the issue :)

 

As more devices go USB-C it's starting to seem like QC and all other "turbo" charging methods are redundant, and it might be easier if they could just fade away in favour of USB PD. Trying to build two fundamentally incompatible fast charging technologies into a single device seems a bit pointless when PD is the officially supported standard and supports far higher charging rates than QC.

  # 2161260 15-Jan-2019 07:23
allio:

 

sbiddle:

 

I've been using one of these now for nearly a year for devices including my laptop. I'm fully aware of it being a generic design and said this when I reviewed it after getting it (my reason for getting the Zero Lemon specifically was that it is the cheapest seller of this design).

 

My testing shows compliance with PD spec including 5V / 9V / 12V / 15V / 20V and being able to trigger these voltages specifically using my USB-C PD trigger and tester along with verifying the claimed output at each of those voltages.

 

I have absolutely zero issues recommending this device based on my experiences with it. There are very few options for chargers that will support full 65W PD output and QC3.0 with none from two of the brands I used to recommend which were Anker and Ravpower.

 

 

Fair enough! You've clearly done more than enough research into the issue :)

 

As more devices go USB-C it's starting to seem like QC and all other "turbo" charging methods are redundant, and it might be easier if they could just fade away in favour of USB PD. Trying to build two fundamentally incompatible fast charging technologies into a single device seems a bit pointless when PD is the officially supported standard and supports far higher charging rates than QC.

 

 

USB-C is a mess right now.

 

The biggest issue is that there are different competing fast charge standards that all work in different ways - Huawei have their Super Charge, Oppo have VOCC, OnePlus have Dash (which is now Warp) and Samsung have their Adaptive Fast Charging. There are also other fast charging standards out there from other manufacturers.

 

The biggest irony is that Apple are one of the few phone manufacturer who have stuck to standards based and use PD as their fast charging method - with the ironic part being they don't use USB-C connectors on their phones so to fast charge a new iPhone you need a USB-C PD charger and a USB-C to Lightning cable. I'd go as far as saying probably 99% of people with a USB-C phone right now wouldn't use a USB-C charger to charge it.

 

Buying a single charger that can fast charge every phone out there is simply not possible, and with the different manufacturers doing down their own path there are now fewer Qualcomm QC devices out there. QC3.0 support is still one of the reasons I love Sony - my Xperia XZ2 has QC3.0 but will charge at over 15W using QC3.0 or USB-C PD and charge at this rate while the screen is on.

 

Using a 3rd party or a stock 2.4A charger these days is totally pointless as most new phones will simply default to charging at maybe 800mA (or even worse) when plugged in.

 

I was actually at The Warehouse last night and actually noticed these in store which aren't a bad deal for a wall charger https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/tech.inc-qc-3.0-usb-wall-charger/R2431445.html#start=1

 

 

 

 

  # 2161329 15-Jan-2019 09:18
I HIGHLY Recommend the Tronsmart Titan Plus

https://www.tronsmart.com/products/tronsmart-tian-plus-90w-5-ports-usb-desktop-charger

5x QC3.0 ports. 

Also supports the figure 8 type plug so I just change it as I travel.

 

I have 4x these for work and they have NEVER missed a beat.

  # 2161337 15-Jan-2019 09:30
Using a 3rd party or a stock 2.4A charger these days is totally pointless as most new phones will simply default to charging at maybe 800mA (or even worse) when plugged in.


Isn’t it pointless only if you’re worried about fast charging? I know many people (including my wife and I) charge our phones and iPads over-night when it’s convenient, so speed isn’t really an issue. We use decent enough but after-market chargers and cables and the devices are always charged by the morning. Other than it taking longer, is this going to cause any issues?

Similarly, even if a single box won’t fast-charge every device, I’m assuming one like the one linked to earlier from Noel Leeming’s will still be able to charge every device?

I’m keen on not having to carry a multitude of adapters with me on holiday (typically for four iPads, three phones, two Kobos and a laptop), and while fast charging support would be nice this is secondary for me. (I carry a VOOC charger and cable for my OnePlus in my bag, as it’s during the day when I may need to charge imy phone quickly.) My wife’s phone supports QC3, and our Chromebook draws 45w and charges via USBC, so I’m thinking that NL one will do fine.

In regards to cables, though, for PD charging: what are the best-value options? I think at this point only our Chromebook would make use of it (phones use Dash and QC3; no iPad pros), but I’d like to ensure I get a good enough USBC-USBC cable for this purpose.

Thanks for any advice.

  # 2161346 15-Jan-2019 09:38
VOOC/Dash/Warp = basically the same thing, although Warp is slightly quicker, 99% sure they are forwards and backwards compatible. 

PB Tech sell a 'Switchwerk' branded wall adapter that supports QC 3.0, looks very similar to that warehouse one. 


https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPSPT0002/Switchwerk-USB-Wall-Charger-Quick-Charge-30-5V-3A

 

 

 

 

  # 2161349 15-Jan-2019 09:46
jonathan18:

Using a 3rd party or a stock 2.4A charger these days is totally pointless as most new phones will simply default to charging at maybe 800mA (or even worse) when plugged in.


Isn’t it pointless only if you’re worried about fast charging? I know many people (including my wife and I) charge our phones and iPads over-night when it’s convenient, so speed isn’t really an issue. We use decent enough but after-market chargers and cables and the devices are always charged by the morning. Other than it taking longer, is this going to cause any issues?

Similarly, even if a single box won’t fast-charge every device, I’m assuming one like the one linked to earlier from Noel Leeming’s will still be able to charge every device?

I’m keen on not having to carry a multitude of adapters with me on holiday (typically for four iPads, three phones, two Kobos and a laptop), and while fast charging support would be nice this is secondary for me. (I carry a VOOC charger and cable for my OnePlus in my bag, as it’s during the day when I may need to charge imy phone quickly.) My wife’s phone supports QC3, and our Chromebook draws 45w and charges via USBC, so I’m thinking that NL one will do fine.

In regards to cables, though, for PD charging: what are the best-value options? I think at this point only our Chromebook would make use of it (phones use Dash and QC3; no iPad pros), but I’d like to ensure I get a good enough USBC-USBC cable for this purpose.

Thanks for any advice.

 

I highly recommend the Zero Lemon which is the same as the charger carried by Noel Leeming. It's all I take on holiday because everthing I have uses USB for charging. It will charge everything, it's just that some devices will charge slower than with a correct fast charger.

 

As for PD you don't need special cables, you just need quality USB-C cables. I have no advice on cables in NZ as most of the cables I've purchased are from Amazon and nearly every cable I've got at present is a Veckle / iOrange. The only real issue is if you want 100W PD charging (and you need a device and chrger that supports this) where a USB3.1 rated cable is required. I have a couple of these Veckle ones at present but they're very bulky cables http://www.iorange-e.com/products/Veckle-USB-3-Gen-2-Type-C-to-Type-C-Cable-100W

 

 

  # 2163820 19-Jan-2019 20:25
Just FWIW - and a slight deviation from wall-wart chargers:

 

This 12v USB charger worked (fast / charging rapidly) with my Nexus 5x, a Note 9, and Pixel 2.  Used same brand USB-USB-c cable. 

 

A comment that there was a delay before fast charge commenced, the 5x would display "charging" for a few seconds before changing to display "charging rapidly".

 

Went away on our boat for 4 weeks, three phones, and the only person to take a fast charger was me - with the LG wall-wart that  came with the 5x.  It died - possibly due to being used with a non full sine wave inverter, perhaps it didn't like being connected to the Samsung or Pixel phones.

