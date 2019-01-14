Hey all, I've done some searching on the topic but can't find any good discussion on the site.

I'm looking for a decent aftermarket wall charger with multiple actual quick charge ports, with NZ style power prongs. I have several devices I use regularly that support quick charge, plus I often need to grab one out but it's dead so want to charge it up quick whilst also charging my regular devices. Also sick of lending out my OEM Samsung chargers and not getting them back (my own fault!).

Loads of chargers claim "fast charge" which I understand will pump 5V at up to 2.4 amps, but I'm looking for one with at least two proper Qualcomm quick charge ports.

Many have a single quick charge port with one or more other "fast charge" ports, such as this Aukey one being sold by Cablegeek but I'd prefer one with multiple quick charge ports.

There's great ones overseas like this Anker Powerport one but of course it has US style prongs, let alone going through the hassle of shipping an Anker product to NZ.

Everything good on AliExpress seems to only have US or EU prongs. I'm loathe to buy a desktop USB hub, as I can see that there's decent options there but I'm looking for something portable I can chuck in a bag while travelling or going to/from work. I really can't be bothered dealing with plug adaptors since that would just be one more thing to carry around, plus would ruin the form factor and wear out my plugs or the prongs on the unit itself.

Does anyone have any suggestions?