707 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 245529 8-Feb-2019 21:55
One person supports this post
With just under 2 weeks to the official announcement, we’ve all probably seen the renders, leaks and listed variants of the device. Well, hold on to your seat because these may well be the prices (€/USD)

Based off the below and used as a ‘thereabouts’ how likely are you going to upgrade? I know the Android community was quite vocal about the most recent iPhone prices, if these prices are true, how much of a factor will this play in any decision to purchase, or are we looking at the future of smartphone prices?



12gb ram/1tb storage.. wow!

21647 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2175325 8-Feb-2019 23:03
I don't see this moving me from my Note 9. The Note 9 is one of the first phones in a long time that may have me breaking my 2-3 flagship phones a year pattern. Also, the massive jump in prices is a factor too. 

 

I've been so busy lately on holiday I haven't really seen much about the S10, any killer features that might change my mind? 

5878 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2175333 8-Feb-2019 23:17
I had the S9+ for a while. It was a nice device but as my first foray into Android I didn't realise some of the downsides of Samsung vs other brands, such as slow updates. If I get another Android it'll be something cheaper like a OnePlus next time, with more of a stock Android. Good to see Samsung pushing the envelope with innovation though.

 
 
 
 


4137 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2175358 9-Feb-2019 09:11
In the end it will be “What will this do that my S8 can’t?” I’m probably lucky if I use half the features the S8 has. Approx $NZ1500 for the 6/128 S10 may tempt me.
Still haven’t seen anything about the fingerprint sensor location. If it’s still on the back, anywhere near the camera that reduces its appeal slightly.




707 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2175359 9-Feb-2019 09:14
One person supports this post
I think 12gb of RAM is a bit overkill. And as someone who uses cloud storage, the 512gb and 1tb offerings will never appeal to me. Big screen phones though, love em

487 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2175956 10-Feb-2019 15:07
The eyewatering price isn't the real price as unlike apple they bundle it with a bunch of free stuff and then offer discounts on the RRP.  This was the case with the Galaxy S8+ I brought and even more for the Note 9 as it lacked as many new features so they promoed the crap out of it to boost sales.  Note 9 had $500 in hard dollar discounts ($200 off the price by 2 degrees and $300 trade in value) and then offered free stuff including top rated bluetooth headphones.  When all was said and done the change over (including what I got for the Galaxy S8+ second hand) cost me $300.

 

The best way to do it is to sell your old phone a month before the new one comes out because the second hand value of the old model drops as soon as the new one comes out.  You then use a crap spare phone for a month and sign up for the pre order offers.

 

S10 may not have as many promos as the Note 9 as it has more new features.  I am waiting at least until the Note 10.  The Note 9 had the key feature of the 4000mah battery which is a real life useful feature that I wanted.

731 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2175962 10-Feb-2019 15:25
One person supports this post
I've had my S8+ for well over 1.5 years and recently got a OP6T to have a play with, may look at the S10/S10 Plus if PB has good pre-order deal (they usually do) plus any trade-in offer from Ingram Micro using my S8+.

2954 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2177469 13-Feb-2019 09:16
Here are some of the specs. I'll be picking up either the S10 lite or S10. I want the lite for the smaller form factor, but the S10 has the better camera set up ...

 

 
 
 
 


21647 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2177470 13-Feb-2019 09:19
I'm obviously missing something, because I can't see much if anything whatsoever I'd upgrade my note 9 for. If this is roughly the spec of the Note 10, then I won't be getting that either. 

 

My current camera more than meets any requirements I have, relatively minor performance increases.. What am I missing?

 

 

5878 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2177482 13-Feb-2019 09:39
Side fingerprint is interesting.

2545 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2177485 13-Feb-2019 09:57
Will wait to see how they go, not sure it's worth the upgrade from my S9+ atm though.

252 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2177487 13-Feb-2019 09:58
gehenna:

 

Side fingerprint is interesting.

 

 

Some people are less than impressed. Personally, I think it sounds like a clunky compromise.


21647 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2177488 13-Feb-2019 09:58
Side finger print, I'll be interested to see how that would work, I'd imagine such a small sensor may affect reliability and speed of the unlock which I would be actively unhappy about. 

 

 

2954 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2177496 13-Feb-2019 10:21
One person supports this post
Gurezaemon:

 

gehenna:

 

Side fingerprint is interesting.

 

 

Some people are less than impressed. Personally, I think it sounds like a clunky compromise.

 

 

I don't see what the issue is - I think the side placement is great:

 

- The side placement is exactly where my thumb automatically goes which improves on the front bottom placement of my S7.

 

- It's easier to access when lying flat on a table than a rear mounted reader.

252 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2177508 13-Feb-2019 10:42
dafman:

 

Gurezaemon:

 

Some people are less than impressed. Personally, I think it sounds like a clunky compromise.

 

 

I don't see what the issue is - I think the side placement is great:

 

- The side placement is exactly where my thumb automatically goes which improves on the front bottom placement of my S7.

 

- It's easier to access when lying flat on a table than a rear mounted reader.

 

 

YMMV I suppose. I've always thought the front bottom placement makes the most sense, but I'm looking forward to seeing how widespread the in-screen sensor thing will become.

460 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2177528 13-Feb-2019 11:20
If you already have a 9 series galaxy, you are paying a lot for slimmer bezels (and a hole in your screen), an ultra wide camera, and in-screen finger print scanner. To be fair, specs don't encompass some of the hardware/software refinements, but it still doesn't add up to much. But that is nothing new for Samsung, really. Phones have been rather incremental for a while. On the other hand, if you are coming from an older/cheaper phone and want a stable and minimal compromises experience (barring another note 7 fiasco), I think these will be worth a look.

 

Price point is going to be the interesting, especially the s10e. I love my Note 9, but given how pricing is going, I think I will compromise a bit on features for the price next time. Which won't probably be until we are discussing the S12.

 

 

 

Although, if I could get it to run Visual Studio in combination with DeX, I might have a shot at convincing work to pay for the top tier S10+...... Actually at somewhere north of $2500 NZD, probably not.

