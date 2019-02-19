Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 247732 19-Feb-2019 15:42
Huawei will introduce the Huawei P30 on 26 March in Paris. 

 

This is the thread to discuss it...




  # 2183724 19-Feb-2019 15:44
Will you get an invite to the introduction conference?!



  # 2183728 19-Feb-2019 15:46
Who knows?




  # 2183729 19-Feb-2019 15:47
Make sure you ask for business class seats!

  # 2192258 6-Mar-2019 15:13
looks like the p30 pro going to be a   awesome product going with the recent rumors lets hope it  lives up to hype 

 

here are sum extracts :

 

"Global Product Marketing VP Clement Wong essentially confirmed to us that the Huawei P30 Pro will come with a periscope-style camera capable of "super-zoom" technology."

 

"Huawei is also promising a big upgrade in low-light performance over the pretty great night shooters on the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro. Once again, we're light on specifics and specifications, but Wong teased that the P30 Pro will be able to capture a usable photo in "candle-lit" environment! Is that the first true Google Night Sight rival that you will see? It sure sounds like it."

 

 

 

https://www.phonearena.com/news/huawei-p30-pro-zoom-technology-periscope-camera-confirmed_id114277 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




  # 2203633 22-Mar-2019 21:53
I am in Auckland this coming Wednesday for the local launch.




  # 2203635 22-Mar-2019 21:59
freitasm: I am in Auckland this coming Wednesday for the local launch.


Nice ...cant wait for the release maybe I just got too many expectations for it Haha...

Is that a invite only launch I presume.




  # 2203637 22-Mar-2019 22:01
Yes, sorry.




  # 2203768 23-Mar-2019 11:23
People are saying this was shot with the p30. If you listen to the guy after the video it sure sounds like it. If so, a new camera phone goes to the top of the heap, insane.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4UHq_4jAGM

 

Ive heard on preorder they will have Sonos speaker with the p30 and the same as well as high end earphones with the p30 pro.

  # 2203769 23-Mar-2019 11:24
freitasm: I am in Auckland this coming Wednesday for the local launch.

 

 

 

How long do you think until we will have stock in NZ?

  # 2203808 23-Mar-2019 13:17
TeaLeaf:

freitasm: I am in Auckland this coming Wednesday for the local launch.


 


How long do you think until we will have stock in NZ?



Going on from overseas leak date I heard it was April 4th ,




  # 2203844 23-Mar-2019 14:55
TeaLeaf:

 

People are saying this wahttps://www.engadget.com/2018/08/20/huawei-caught-passing-off-dlsr-pictures-as-phone-camera-samples/s shot with the p30. If you listen to the guy after the video it sure sounds like it. If so, a new camera phone goes to the top of the heap, insane.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4UHq_4jAGM

 

 

I'd take with a grain of salt - it could be more of the same deceptive marketing of old.  link here

  # 2205163 26-Mar-2019 15:54
Finger print scanner looks great

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qa1JSYPpTLk&feature=youtu.be

 

And here is the body, looks like a P20 pro haha

 

https://mobile.twitter.com/UniverseIce/status/1109396891916095489

 

I held hte p20 pro quickly while I was In PB today. Felt slippery. not quite Galaaxy S8/S9 slippery but still, I expected some sharper edge for grip. Minor.

The s10 screen looked awesome and the Apple XS looked like a piece of art work, but stupid money for a phone.

  # 2205208 26-Mar-2019 17:47
TeaLeaf:

Finger print scanner looks great


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qa1JSYPpTLk&feature=youtu.be


And here is the body, looks like a P20 pro haha


https://mobile.twitter.com/UniverseIce/status/1109396891916095489


I held hte p20 pro quickly while I was In PB today. Felt slippery. not quite Galaaxy S8/S9 slippery but still, I expected some sharper edge for grip. Minor.

The s10 screen looked awesome and the Apple XS looked like a piece of art work, but stupid money for a phone.



All companies thinks consumers want shiny phones, that's what made them slippery, they all could make materials embedded with rubber edges but wont look flash then will it




  # 2205507 27-Mar-2019 09:58
All the reviews look mostly positive and are impressed by the pro version .with sum reviewers calling it the 50× creepy zoom haha




  # 2205654 27-Mar-2019 13:36
Reviews are out and they are very positive. While I won't be getting one (have a perfectly fine P20 Pro), I will be watching others use it with great envy. The camera looks like a beast and would almost (almost!!) be worth the price of an upgrade - and the grief SHMBO will give me if I upgraded hahaha.





