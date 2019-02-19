looks like the p30 pro going to be a awesome product going with the recent rumors lets hope it lives up to hype

here are sum extracts :

"Global Product Marketing VP Clement Wong essentially confirmed to us that the Huawei P30 Pro will come with a periscope-style camera capable of "super-zoom" technology."

"Huawei is also promising a big upgrade in low-light performance over the pretty great night shooters on the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro. Once again, we're light on specifics and specifications, but Wong teased that the P30 Pro will be able to capture a usable photo in "candle-lit" environment! Is that the first true Google Night Sight rival that you will see? It sure sounds like it."

https://www.phonearena.com/news/huawei-p30-pro-zoom-technology-periscope-camera-confirmed_id114277