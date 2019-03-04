Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Android connecting to Fritzbox 7390 VPN - how?


#247955 4-Mar-2019 21:08
Has anyone successfully connected their Android phone to their Fritzbox using a VPN? I'd like to have my phone on the home LAN when I'm using mobile data.

 

I've set up a Fritz user who has access, and I have dynamic DNS set up. I followed the instructions on the Fritzbox that it showed after setting up the Fritz user, but the Android VPN client only says "connection unsuccessful", without giving more information. I wonder if a VPN client app would give more diagnostics? 

 

I note that at the bottom of the system -> users screen it says "Login for access from the home network is currently disabled. The users displayed are valid only for access from the Internet." I changed the settings for "login to the home network" to "login with fritz username and password". That wasn't ideal, as I didn't have a username and password for an admin user, but luckily 2degrees help was able to remotely change that setting for me and log me back in. Very helpful support there :) But I won't change that setting again in a hurry.

 

Any tips appreciated.

  #2191013 4-Mar-2019 22:33
Yes, I use it all the time. Make sure the Android is set to IPSec Xauth PSK, and you enter the ISPEC Identifier (the username) and the IPSec preshare key (created by the Fritz!OS). Login with the username and password as defined on your userlist.




 

  #2191023 4-Mar-2019 23:00
As above. Mine works sweet.

 

You created a user, but did you create a VPN user... (its the last finer detail in the instructions) https://en.avm.de/service/vpn/tips-tricks/setting-up-a-vpn-connection-to-fritzbox-in-android/ 

 

Interrmet, Permit access, VPN. Create.

 

Basic details, but also add user into system-users, edit one you created and make sure VPN box ticked. Don't need to change other security based settings.

 

Click the 'show VPN settings' for the auto generated pre-shared key and exact settings.

You can access the VPN settings if you select "System > FRITZ!Box Users" in the user interface, call up the settings for the user, and click "Show VPN Settings".

 

Which also just reminded me where to find it to add to my new device..

 
 
 
 




  #2191041 5-Mar-2019 07:40
I didn't actually create a VPN under Internet -> Permit Access -> VPN, I just created a VPN user. That could be where I went wrong. That's not mentioned on the page you linked to @Oblivian ? I went into something like System -> Users to create the user.

 

I followed the instructions from the Fritzbox fairly precisely. I even tried both "zero" and "capital O" in the IPSec shared key. Yes, created a VPN user with no other rights. I guess I'll try again when I have time.

 

The username goes into the IPSec identifier and when you log into the VPN, right? Seems odd to enter it twice.

 

 

  #2191044 5-Mar-2019 07:53
Thats where you can have different details depending on the different input points.

The vpn user can be one thing (identifier name and automatic key) but you won't connect without..

The 2nd layer requires a username and password with authority to use VPN inbound set under its settings.



  #2191045 5-Mar-2019 07:57
Ok, so as well as a VPN user I need to set up a VPN. I assumed given there was a pre-shared key it was all done. I'll have a look in when I get home, I can't do remote web administration I don't think.

 

 

  #2191046 5-Mar-2019 07:58
From the 'show VPN details' under user..

On the home screen of your Android device, select "Settings / Additional Settings / VPN / Add VPN Network".
Enter the following information in the fields:
Name:
Type:IPSec Xauth PSK
Server address
IPSec identifier:VPN ident.. not access user
IPSec pre-shared key: biglongkeyitmakes
End the VPN configuration by clicking "Save".
Establishing a Connection
Enter the data below to establish the connection:
User name: fritzuseerwithvpnallowed
Password:Password of the FRITZ!Box user "asabove"



  #2191048 5-Mar-2019 07:59
Thanks, I'll double check those fields as well.

 
 
 
 




  #2191409 5-Mar-2019 16:01
In Internet -> Permit Access -> VPN I can see options:

 

  • Configure VPN for one user
  • Configure LAN to LAN
  • Connect with company VPN
  • Import

I chose "one user", which just takes me to the Fritzbox users screen. Is that right?

  #2191424 5-Mar-2019 16:30
I have an older model so can't confirm immediately.

But the key here is the last bit. Your access users on the box have to have access to VPN/option enabled. And the button beside it gives you the details like I quoted above afterwards, or as soon as you enable it.

I suspect if any other vpn settings are missing, you won't get the same results or ability to click show my settings.



  #2191632 5-Mar-2019 20:50
Ok, so I worked it out... I had the wrong dynamic DNS name for my router. I'd set made up a name, but had to change it during registration as it was too long. As soon as I fixed that it worked fine. My connection now tunnels through my Fritzbox, and my phone public IP is my home internet IP.

 

The IPSec Identifier is the same as the username you set up in the Fritzbox.

 

Here's my overall steps:

 

     

  1. Fritzbox 7930: Internet -> Permit Access -> DynDNS. Set up dynamic DNS. I use no-ip.com. Create an account there, set up the domain name you use, the email address you used to register the account (seems to work better than username), password.
  2. Fritzbox 7930: System -> Fritz!Box Users : Create a new user, ensure only "VPN" and "access from the internet" are ticked (though that "access from the internet one" never stays ticked once I save it). When you hit save it will give you all the details to put into Android. Write them down. You can't copy and paste them because they decided to make it an image, annoying.
  3. Android: turn off WiFi, turn on data (this won't work from inside the LAN).
  4. Android: Settings -> More (in the comms section) -> VPN. Enter the details from the Fritzbox. The IPSec Identifier is the username. Make sure you enter the IPSec preshared key not the user's password. Hit save, then enter the username and password.

 

Thanks all for the help working this out :)



  #2468885 23-Apr-2020 21:08
Updated information for the Fritzbox 7590 VPN from Android, in addition to the above:

 

  • IPSec Identifier needs to have the username that you set up in the Fritzbox. Note that the field labels are positioned funny in Android, the label is above the field.
  • You use the username and password in the Android setup. That means you have the username in two fields. No idea why, but it seems to work.
  • You can't set up a VPN while you're connected to the WiFi inside that network.

