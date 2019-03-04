Has anyone successfully connected their Android phone to their Fritzbox using a VPN? I'd like to have my phone on the home LAN when I'm using mobile data.

I've set up a Fritz user who has access, and I have dynamic DNS set up. I followed the instructions on the Fritzbox that it showed after setting up the Fritz user, but the Android VPN client only says "connection unsuccessful", without giving more information. I wonder if a VPN client app would give more diagnostics?

I note that at the bottom of the system -> users screen it says "Login for access from the home network is currently disabled. The users displayed are valid only for access from the Internet." I changed the settings for "login to the home network" to "login with fritz username and password". That wasn't ideal, as I didn't have a username and password for an admin user, but luckily 2degrees help was able to remotely change that setting for me and log me back in. Very helpful support there :) But I won't change that setting again in a hurry.

Any tips appreciated.