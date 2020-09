Go for one of the Nokia Android One devices. Don’t go grabbing one from China or anything as you’ll find it’ll often never get updates and may come with some undesirable software preloaded or in the system partition.



I bought a Nokia 3.1 for $199 as an android phone for the times I need it. I’m impressed with it. Camera seems good, and it runs really quick.



If you can extend your budget a little more for the proper mid range Nokia’s. it’ll last well, and they come with decent cameras also.



Or if you can then an iPhone is totally worthwhile. It’ll get updates for some time to come and they run quick. The iPhone SE may be a go but there is a rumour it won’t be getting iOS 13. Ensure you get one that will be supported (iPhone 6a or above). You may have to stretch your budget a little more but it’ll last.