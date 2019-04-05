I use a couple of task list apps. I'd quite like to consolidate them down to one.

Main requirements:

Syncs between devices, but does not use Google Calendar / Tasks

Allows lists to be shared (e.g. grocery list with wife), but defaults to private

Allows multiple lists

Has a prioritization system - ideally low / medium / high, but simple star type system ok

Allows extended text / notes with an item

Nice UI that minimises key presses

Q: What's your favorite Android todo app, and why? Can you suggest anything else for me to try?

Here's what I've tried

GTasks

My default for years. It works well, but it syncs with Google calendar, which given how many todo items I have makes the calendar view messy. You can't share lists with others. It's also not really maintained much, the company also makes TickTick which gets more active development.

Good points: You can quick add a task, but in the standard add task screen you can set priority and reminders with few keypresses.

TickTick

This one does everything I need, it's quite fully featured, including shared lists, but I don't really like the UI. The free plan is fine, the limits don't really matter all that much - you can have 9 lists, 99 items, and lists can be shared with one other person. If you need more advanced features it's about US$28 per year, which gives you different views, more tasks lists and reminders, features like task duration, and heaps of other things I doubt many people need.

It has a few great features:

You can have a 1x1 widget which is a shortcut to view a list, add a task to a list, or search

There are other widgets to let you view your lists

Fairly good user interface - from the add task screen it's not too many clicks to set priority, set reminders, etc.

There are different swipes on events for different things (list below)

A range of options when a reminder comes up - edit, delay by different times, etc

Short Swipe Right: mark the task as done

Long Swipe Right: set priority

Short Swipe Left: quick date menu

Long Swipe Left: move the task to a list

This is definitely my the front runner. I don't think I'd want to pay $30 a year for it, given the competition, but if there was a midrange version where you buy the app once I'd pay for it.

Microsoft Todo

This is a fairly decent app too, and it's free. It syncs with Microsoft Todo online, and you can share lists. It's fairly efficient in terms of clicks required to do anything. Its theme is large and wasteful of space, trying to be pretty rather than focusing on being functional. There's not many settings or ways to customise it, unlike some of the other todo apps. All in all it's a pretty good todo app. If it was aimed at being a bit more efficient rather than a pretty it might be my pick.

My Tasks App

Website. A really nice, efficient tasks app, efficient in terms of clicks. However, it doesn't let you share lists with others, so that immediately rules it out as "one tasks app to rule them all" for me. If I didn't need to share lists with my wife this might be my pick.

Wunderlist

I tried this yesterday after seeing it on Geekzone. It seems ok, but it has a few things I don't like. When you create a task, you then have to click back into it to set a reminder. When you set a reminder there are preset times, but if you want a custom time that's an extra click. It's just not well optimised in terms of usability. Also, when a reminder comes up there's no obvious way to mark it done. When a reminder comes up it doesn't turn the screen on, but maybe I have it configured incorrectly.

The Microsoft Passport integration is only ok. I tried to delete my Wunderlist account but it said "incorrect password". I'd copied and pasted that password from my password manager, so I think there's a problem there.

All in all, it just requires many more clicks to get things done than other apps. Recently sold to Microsoft. Microsoft Todo app has a feature to import Wunderlist lists... I wonder if they're going to kill the app.

SplenDO

Huge negative that it shows animated ads, but the app is $3 and you can remove it for a day by watching an advertising video. It also shows video ads while you're using the app.

The add task UI is pretty good, but there's no way to enter more text with an item.

All in all, it's about the worst I've looked at.

Memorigi

Nice user interface, fairly quick to get things done. Users the "Eisenhower Box" method of prioritisation. Doesn't have shared lists. All in all it seems good, but I only had a quick look, and nothing really stood out to me as anything other than a well done, standard to-do app.

Any.Do

This one looks like it's trying to organise your entire life, not just be a todo list. It has a premium version that costs a few dollars per month. The interface isn't well optimised - to set a reminder or anything else for a task you have to create it then go back in to edit it, which is unnecessary extra clicks. It has a grocery list which shares with others, and it includes organising things by supermarket aisle - a nice touch if it works. I don't know if you can share other lists, like we might have a holiday packing list, I haven't dug in far enough. The un-optimised interface for todo list creation was enough to steer me towards other easier apps.

Google Keep

Keeps seems like more of a notes app with reminders. You can share notes, not lists. Maybe a note is a list... not sure. I only had a quick play. Given the comments here that it's not reliable I'll skip it.

Trello

Trello is a good tool, but for me, it isn't really made to be a simple to-do list so the app isn't really optimised for that.

Todoist

Todoist looks really good, but notifications are a premium feature that cost $36 per year so I couldn't even try it out.

Remember the Milk

I only had a quick play with this. It has a nice UI generally, but the thing that stopped me going further is that to add a reminder at a specific time requires a LOT of clicks. Adding a due date is quick and easy, but times not so much. I didn't look further as it doesn't do what I need.