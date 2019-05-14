Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#249519 14-May-2019 21:02
Since the phone is being announced tomorrow, thought it's time to have this thread in place. 

 

Anyone looking forward to it? 

  #2237141 15-May-2019 08:20
Looks good.

https://www.oneplus.com/7pro#/ 

  #2238254 15-May-2019 11:05
IMO they have completely blown away everyone else. The camera is slightly a worry, but after using the GCam mod on my 6T its a non issue. Will wait till PB get them in stock so I can have a play before I switch over from the S10+.

 
 
 
 


  #2238270 15-May-2019 11:25
Only issue is will there be a NZ plug for the new 30watt charger.  Currently PB tech supply oppo chargers which are still only the 20watt ones

  #2238286 15-May-2019 11:45
This phone looks good! Buyers remorse setting in for my S10+ and I was deadset on going for the Note 10.

The pop up selfie camera is perfect as I’ll never use it so full screen real estate!

@NikT any chance of a rough ballpark price? Upwards of and No higher then ?? Lol

  #2238321 15-May-2019 12:50
I am currently a OnePlus user and I really like my OnePlus 6 I just don't overly like it for photos. I am not really interested in the 7 Pro or the 7 as the NZ price is getting up there with the other crazy expensive phones. My wife said this morning I should get one of these but I declined, I set a maximum I was going to spend on phones earlier this year and 

 

the maximum is well below what these devices will be. I am also looking for smaller phones now as I am tired of large devices and the hassles of getting them out of pockets etc. The Pixel 3a interests me more.




  #2238324 15-May-2019 12:56
Not sure what the hell DXO are smoking, 111 score? Every reviewer has said the camera is average, at best. Camera is one of the buying points for me. Sounds like the battery is also a bit meh

  #2238390 15-May-2019 14:33
This looks impressive. If they would just add a pen technology ala note, I'd consider switching. 

 

 

 
 
 
 




  #2238415 15-May-2019 15:27
Kopkiwi:

 

Sounds like the battery is also a bit meh

 

 

 

 

Its probably because of the 90Hz screen refresh rate that's the culprit, having said that it apparently has the option to turn the refresh rate back down to 60Hz, which theoretically should improve battery performance.

  #2238421 15-May-2019 15:29
For anyone with a current gen Oneplus phone, I highly recommend installing the GCam mod. The improvement in quality is huge. 

 

 

 

I will just use a travel adaptor. A 5V 6A charger is extremely hard to find. 

  #2238437 15-May-2019 15:51
Echoe:

 

For anyone with a current gen Oneplus phone, I highly recommend installing the GCam mod. The improvement in quality is huge. 

 

 

I think I've got this on my 6, but how do I check this and where's the best place to download it? (The app on my phone, which I'm sure if a port of Google's camera app, is just called 'Camera'). Thanks!

 

At the moment, I'm just wasting its potential (if it is indeed superior to the original app) as I've got it defaulting to take low-res photos for the purposes of emailing, TM auctions etc - one can't even set the resolution in the original OnePlus app!

  #2238485 15-May-2019 16:18
Echoe:

 

For anyone with a current gen Oneplus phone, I highly recommend installing the GCam mod. The improvement in quality is huge. 

 

 

 

I will just use a travel adaptor. A 5V 6A charger is extremely hard to find. 

 

 

 

 

I have Gcam on my OnePlus 6, while it gives some improvements it is buggy. One particularly annoying bug is one can click the shutter button and it does all the sounds but no photo is recorded. Very frustrating.  




  #2238488 15-May-2019 16:28
MikeB4:

 

Echoe:

 

For anyone with a current gen Oneplus phone, I highly recommend installing the GCam mod. The improvement in quality is huge. 

 

 

 

I will just use a travel adaptor. A 5V 6A charger is extremely hard to find. 

 

 

 

 

I have Gcam on my OnePlus 6, while it gives some improvements it is buggy. One particularly annoying bug is one can click the shutter button and it does all the sounds but no photo is recorded. Very frustrating.  

 

 

 

 

I had that a few times and stopped using it, but will try again to see if that bug is fixed.

  #2238489 15-May-2019 16:33
After watching some reviews on youtube, it seems that the price is reasonable but when it gets here in NZ, it'll be around over a grand for the pro version :(.

 

And is this the only phone Oneplus will release this year? Or is there going to be a Oneplus 7T later this year? 

 

 

  #2238519 15-May-2019 17:36
haihaipow:

 

After watching some reviews on youtube, it seems that the price is reasonable but when it gets here in NZ, it'll be around over a grand for the pro version :(.

 

 

Given both the 6 and 6+ have been over $1k upon release, then surely it's a no-brainer that a new 'pro' model would be higher than this? 

 

This also has tech not present on others' flagships, so it's not too much of a surprise they'll be asking for more.

 

OnePlus phones are no longer the relative bargain they once were, but I guess this role has been/will be replaced by other companies. 



  #2238632 15-May-2019 20:56
IMO it's the Galaxy & iPhone that has been increasing its prices year on year that has afforded Oneplus to also bump up their prices. 

