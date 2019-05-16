Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 250578 16-May-2019 20:46
It was announced a while back and now arrived in NZ, so lets share our experiences and tips.

  # 2239930 17-May-2019 12:53
Gutted I missed the Xiaomi Store deal. For $635 it's is by far the best deal in smartphones.



  # 2240572 18-May-2019 15:48
Mine arrived and so far very impressed with the speed.

 

One surprise: back and recent buttons are reversed for standard, and like Samsungs were (back is on the right). If you want to switch to back being on the left, search for "Mirror buttons" in settings. It's under Full Screen Display for some reason.

 
 
 
 


  # 2242424 21-May-2019 15:42
They have it in the Mi Store now with the price of $899:

 

https://www.mi-store.co.nz/product/MZB7259EU/Mi-9

  # 2410157 30-Jan-2020 13:08
I got a variant today, the Xiaomi 9T 128GB (non-pro). I've been playing a little. Hardware is very fast, and it feels like a nice phone. The in-screen fingerprint reader is variable - sometimes really fast, sometimes takes a few seconds. MIUI 11 so far seems ok, I have all the Google apps and things seem to work fine. I'm still in setup mode though.

