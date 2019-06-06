zyo: LG is terrible when it comes to updates.

I would only consider them if they are using Android One

Depends if that's what's most valuable to you. It used to be for me.

I spent a year using the V30 despite having access to every other device on the market, and kept returning to it because nothing else could match it for featureset and hardware. Double tap to wake and sleep, wide-angle camera, tremendously good system-wide haptic feedback, the best always-on display, phenomenal manual camera/video controls, and of course the Quad DAC. I love LG's featureset and miss it on every other device. It's an ergonomic dream, there is a rhythm to using it - double tapping to wake, rapidly hammering out text, dismissing notifications with a delightful buzz, switching apps, and double tapping to sleep again. I'd been waiting years for LG to make the right phone for me and they were never quite right until the V30, but when it was right, it was exceptional. The V30 became my favourite smartphone to date, and I have used an awful lot of them. It was also, notably, rock solid and stable the entire time I used it.

There is a disconnect in enthusiast circles between what enthusiasts want (rapid feature updates) and what the average user wants (stability) and what everyone needs whether they realise/value it or not (security). For every fan screaming for updates, there are vastly more people who hate updates. You can't use your phone, it bugs you, things change when it was just the way you wanted it, bugs are introduced, settings are reset - if you want to use your phone as a tool, rapid software updates are not necessarily a net positive. I once had someone tell me that Google's security patches were more important than verifying emergency calling still works, which, no.

To add to this, Pie has been in my estimation the least compelling Android platform update in its history, with exactly one feature of value to me (Private DNS) and the rest largely being superficial change for change's sake or adopting elements that were already present in Huawei/Samsung/LG/Xiaomi/et al. I have readily switched between Android 9.0, 8.1, and 8.0 with nothing of value lost. The core of Android has largely hit a plateau. This isn't a bad thing.

There is a whole neglected piece in there around why updates aren't great, and it's chiefly to do with the ongoing revenue models that Google, Apple, and Microsoft have, and which the other Android vendors do not. I'll readily admit that the AU/NZ variants of LG phones do take longer than I'd like to get platform updates vs. regions in which LG have greater marketshare, but they have been good with quarterly security updates.

So yeah, if you want Google's end to end idea of what a smartphone should be, import a Pixel - vanilla Android is absolutely not a great choice for most users who expect a feature-complete experience ala Apple and Samsung. It has its place of course, and if you are an enterprise who wants to buy 1000 Android One devices with three years of security updates and lock them down with MDM, that is a different story. Buy one for your family? Good luck dealing with an unhappy relative when they discover Google Photos is the only gallery app and proceed to download a bunch of awful alternatives - I've been there.

On the flipside, if updates really are your #1 jam, you can get a Xiaomi device and install the global developer beta and you'll get a new update every week. Or unlock the bootloader and ROM away.

Don't get me wrong here, I am constantly telling smartphone vendors that updates should be faster and simultaneously rolled across as many regions as possible, as it's extremely frustrating as an enthusiast to be waiting for a new feature or bugfix only for it to roll out in NZ at a glacial pace. What Apple do with synchronised global releases is not as mystical as it seems, and it is disappointing other vendors have not achieved parity. But you only need to look at the scores of complaints about new and exciting bugs in both Pixels and Nokia's fleet of Android One devices to see that it's a case of "fast updates, stability, pick one."