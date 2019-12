MarkH67: I did a google search and found a comparison - https://www.tomsguide.com/us/galaxy-s10-plus-vs-note-9-cameras-compared,review-6393.html Not much in it, but both are pretty decent and I'd be happy with any of the images shown there. If the Note 10 offers similarly good ability to take photos then I'd be fine with that, there is enough improvement over the S7 Edge with the 2x zoom lens and wide angle lens adding something I don't currently have. I have a Panasonic camera with 60x zoom (20 - 1200) which offers a lot of flexibility, but it is of little use when it is at home rather than with me. I'm sure that the Note 11 will be a better phone, but my S7 Edge is getting a bit long in the tooth and it is about time to move on to a newer phone. I did seriously consider buying a Note 9 but decided to squeeze another year out of my current phone and go with another year newer. If I had bought a Note 9 then I wouldn't consider the Note 10 at all, I can't see that you would gain enough to make it worth spending the money.

Not that you really need it in this case since the performance is so similar, but GSM Arena's comparison tool is pretty good as well. I like the reliability of Samsung's recent camera implementation and never had an issue with the photo quality. All of my photos from recent trips away have just been with my Note 9 and it has never let me down. Unlike my Nexus 5x, which was somewhat temperamental. The only complaint I have is the night performance softens the crap out of photos, but the new night (low-light would be more accurate) mode has improved this some.

They always are, but you kinda have to draw a line and go for it, otherwise it will always be waiting for the next thing. The Note line seems to be about refinement and using mature tech, which I would rather than sh!t breaking all the time.

Coming from an older (and now barely supported) phone, I think you will get a nice upgrade.