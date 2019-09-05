Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Samsung Galaxy Fold round two


# 255908 5-Sep-2019 19:56
Category-defining foldable device inspires new mobile experiences with custom UX, mobility and powerful multitasking

 

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of the Galaxy Fold—a completely new category of mobile technology—available in Korea on September 6, followed by select countries including France, Germany, Singapore, U.K., U.S., and more, in Cosmos Black and Space Silver. With a 5G-ready option in select countries, consumers will be able to unfold the future on the fastest network speeds available.

 

Galaxy Fold was designed to inspire new experiences: When closed, you can access your essentials on the cover display comfortably with one hand, and when opened, you can explore new ways to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more, on its immersive 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display.1

 

During the past several months, Samsung has been refining the Galaxy Fold to ensure it delivers the best possible experience. Not only we improved the Galaxy Fold’s design and construction, but also took the time to rethink the entire consumer journey.

 

“The category-defining Galaxy Fold is a device that defies the barriers of traditional smartphone design. Now, we’re excited to release this pioneering mobile technology, and allow consumers to experience it for themselves,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “Consumers have responded positively to larger screens, and the Galaxy Fold’s revolutionary form factor offers a bigger, more immersive screen without sacrificing portability. This is what we call innovation of new mobile experience in action.”

 

The Galaxy Fold combines users’ favorite smartphone and tablet features to deliver a new kind of mobile device and a first-of-its-kind user experience—from a new form factor and materials to its unique foldable UX, versatile camera and premium performance. Samsung worked alongside partners to create an entirely new UX that will change the way we use our mobile devices and takes full advantage of the foldable design with its cover and main displays. As a result, the device opens up new possibilities for users.

 

The Galaxy Fold transforms how you capture, share, and edit mobile content. When closed, you can shoot a quick video, and then simply open the device to watch it on a larger screen—with App Continuity, the video seamlessly transitions from the cover display to the main display.2 With Multi-Active Window, you can run multiple apps at once in real-time and effectively multitask: Edit footage, browse through the photo gallery for still shots, and read emails from friends and co-workers, all at the same time.3

 

With a 5G-ready option, Galaxy Fold users in select markets can take full advantage of their carriers’ fastest speeds. The Galaxy Fold 5G harnesses the full power of next-generation connectivity for streaming and downloading high-resolution videos and other content, as well as graphics-heavy games, at super-charged speeds.4 By allowing us to do more with the 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, the Galaxy Fold is changing the way we consume content and multitask.5

 

Every Galaxy Fold comes with exclusive access to specialized customer care services – including one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone. Samsung will elaborate on plans in each market to ensure every aspect of the Galaxy Fold experience is as extraordinary as the device itself.

 

 

 

 




  # 2311463 5-Sep-2019 20:18
I guess we wait for the tsunami of overwhelmingly snarky negative comments in this thread.

 

Personally, as far as I am concerned, when you are on the cutting edge, mistakes will get made. I am keen for them to keep progressing down the path, mistakes and all, in the hope they can get this form factor perfected. 

 

I want to see one in the flesh and see what changes were made and if this is a practical option now. 

 

As a lover of technology, I say good on them for not just abandoning it. 

 

 

  # 2311643 6-Sep-2019 10:51
Looks pretty slick!

 
 
 
 


  # 2312239 7-Sep-2019 12:51
Yeah looks pretty cool other than price tag, I heard all 30,000 units got sold out in South Korea today, definitely find out if they start breaking sooner or later...

I might be keen for $3000 lol




  # 2317598 14-Sep-2019 10:18
apparently rumor is people in south Korea selling of there folds on there trademe for double the price?

 

business opportunity is it haha




  # 2317612 14-Sep-2019 10:35
So are NZ (or Australia) in the “and more” list of countries? Or will I need to wait for a trip to Seoul?

 

Considering we’re still waiting for “Smartthings” here, it could be a while.

 

Mind you at $3000, it’s about the same price as a new iPhone Pro (high spec) and is the sort of thing a ‘look at me’ geek will have to have.




  # 2317754 14-Sep-2019 13:04
It will be interesting to see how the round two works out. I am not convinced about the viability of these devices. The Huawei version has the screen facing out and being plastic will be a scratch magnet. I note that both Apple and Microsoft have filed patent applications for foldable devices.

I kind of feel that the tech companies are trying to energise a slowing mobile innovation and have an idea they are trying to stimulate a need for.




  # 2317947 14-Sep-2019 21:33
This only site I can see for preorder, if it actually exists on there

https://www.expansys.co.nz/samsung-galaxy-fold-512gb-space-silver-315780/




  # 2318006 15-Sep-2019 08:51
networkn:

I guess we wait for the tsunami of overwhelmingly snarky negative comments in this thread.


Personally, as far as I am concerned, when you are on the cutting edge, mistakes will get made. I am keen for them to keep progressing down the path, mistakes and all, in the hope they can get this form factor perfected. 


I want to see one in the flesh and see what changes were made and if this is a practical option now. 


As a lover of technology, I say good on them for not just abandoning it. 


 


Not snarky, but Samsung has dropped the ball on the earlier combustable note and the poorly built fold.
Not to mention washing machines that became bonfires.
Personally I expect Samsung to be a reasonably premium brand and to test their products before release to market.
They are getting sloppy.

Better to release a little later and be an excellent product, than to deperately try to be first to market and screw it up.
I really hope Samsung have learnt from this.




  # 2318048 15-Sep-2019 11:35
Its great to see the immersing tech and if you are an early adopter then you need to expect some glitches be they big or small its part of life.

 

I am happy with a single screen phone so not for me, but then again I said I would never use a smart phone and now its a major part of my life and business.




  # 2321113 20-Sep-2019 12:51
the fold been out for a week or so in sum places, haven't seen any problems with them .all the reviews on youtube seem to be quite happy with them. question is where to buy them lol? any ideas?




  # 2321865 21-Sep-2019 10:24
no replies looks like iam the only one whos keen to part with there money lol 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZBk_Hb-X0w

 

just as well i don't go to the beach often cause it hates sand ....




  # 2335625 11-Oct-2019 15:22
looks like iam the only one only on the thread talking to myself hahah

 

anyone heard plans of it coming to NZ yet ? or any parallel import shops getting it yet? 




  # 2335635 11-Oct-2019 15:32
I would doubt anybody would bring them in unless you specifically ordered through them. Would it work here ??




  # 2335724 11-Oct-2019 18:05
JaseNZ:

I would doubt anybody would bring them in unless you specifically ordered through them. Would it work here ??



If its unlocked it should work anywhere in the world.




  # 2343076 24-Oct-2019 15:37
Australia now has a release date for the Fold - 30th October, AU$3000.

