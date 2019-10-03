A foldable android device... But without using a flexible display to allow it to be used as a single screened tablet. If a company is doing this, I would have liked to have seen the screens closer together. Also weird to see android being used on a windows device, considering windows 10 is a responsive OS, and could downsize to a phone screen. But the probelm with the old windows mobile OS was the lack of apps, which is still the same problem with windows 10 when using metro apps. So I suppose they have no choice but to use android. But they could have windows running in a kind of DEX mode like they do with samsung phones.
mattwnz:
I see the foldable screens a better option than what Samsung came up with as there is no risk of damaging the screen from folding it. As for Android being on a Windows device, it has its positives, but in my opinion, a device which could run both Android and 10X would be ideal, so for example, on one screen you have Android, the other 10 or either full Android or full 10X. Microsoft probably went with Android as it is popular as a mobile OS and their own apps are available on Android anyway.
I think this has a change of replacing my current Note 9 + Surface Go combo so very interested. ZTE did a dual screen device a while back. App support should pick up as more devices are released.
My wife is very interested in this for work. Not really of interest for me.
Mike
As an Apple fanboy - it interests me greatly especially if a Microsoft Android translates to the sort of long term software support policy that Microsoft has for Windows - updates and upgrades released in a timely manner. The other part is the integration between Windows 10 and Android - being able to answer phone calls on a Windows 10 device where the functionality gap is closing between the Apple ecosystem and Android/Microsoft.
GSManiac: So online reviews are dripping out. Apparently Microsoft are only allowing reviews at this stage that do not show the device powered on.
As an Apple user I’m very interested in this device. Although sounds like the pricing will be ridiculous.
I was considering this instead of the Note 20 ultra. I wrote if off when I found the RRP was the same but it doesn't have 5g. Looks cool though. Gen two might be worth buying.