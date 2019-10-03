Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidMicrosoft Surface Duo


1554 posts

Uber Geek


#257443 3-Oct-2019 13:24
Send private message quote this post

Thoughts?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kU78s9ExFFA

Create new topic
Minimalist
5645 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2329046 3-Oct-2019 13:35
Send private message quote this post

Consider me very very interested

16584 posts

Uber Geek


  #2329050 3-Oct-2019 14:00
Send private message quote this post

A foldable android device... But without using a flexible display to allow it to be used as a single screened tablet. If a company is doing this, I would have liked to have seen the screens closer together. Also weird to see android being used on a windows device, considering windows 10 is a responsive OS, and could downsize to a phone screen. But the probelm with the old windows mobile OS was the lack of apps, which is still the same problem with windows 10 when using metro apps. So I suppose they have no choice but to use android. But they could have windows running in a kind of DEX mode like they do with samsung phones. 

 
 
 
 


1519 posts

Uber Geek


  #2329053 3-Oct-2019 14:08
Send private message quote this post

Watched the video - way too many emojis.



1554 posts

Uber Geek


  #2329054 3-Oct-2019 14:10
Send private message quote this post

mattwnz:

 

A foldable android device... But without using a flexible display to allow it to be used as a single screened tablet. If a company is doing this, I would have liked to have seen the screens closer together. Also weird to see android being used on a windows device, considering windows 10 is a responsive OS, and could downsize to a phone screen. But the probelm with the old windows mobile OS was the lack of apps, which is still the same problem with windows 10 when using metro apps. So I suppose they have no choice but to use android. But they could have windows running in a kind of DEX mode like they do with samsung phones. 

 

 

I see the foldable screens a better option than what Samsung came up with as there is no risk of damaging the screen from folding it. As for Android being on a Windows device, it has its positives, but in my opinion, a device which could run both Android and 10X would be ideal, so for example, on one screen you have Android, the other 10 or either full Android or full 10X. Microsoft probably went with Android as it is popular as a mobile OS and their own apps are available on Android anyway.

631 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2329064 3-Oct-2019 14:35
Send private message quote this post

I think this has a change of replacing my current Note 9 + Surface Go combo so very interested.  ZTE did a dual screen device a while back.  App support should pick up as more devices are released.

15440 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2329078 3-Oct-2019 15:31
Send private message quote this post

My wife is very interested in this for work. Not really of interest for me.




Mike

 

Consultant

 


The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa

1497 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2329080 3-Oct-2019 15:39
Send private message quote this post

As an Apple fanboy - it interests me greatly especially if a Microsoft Android translates to the sort of long term software support policy that Microsoft has for Windows - updates and upgrades released in a timely manner. The other part is the integration between Windows 10 and Android - being able to answer phone calls on a Windows 10 device where the functionality gap is closing between the Apple ecosystem and Android/Microsoft.




"When the people are being beaten with a stick, they are not much happier if it is called 'the People's Stick'"

 

 
 
 
 


228 posts

Master Geek


  #2550719 27-Aug-2020 14:39
Send private message quote this post

So online reviews are dripping out. Apparently Microsoft are only allowing reviews at this stage that do not show the device powered on.

As an Apple user I’m very interested in this device. Although sounds like the pricing will be ridiculous.

631 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2550741 27-Aug-2020 15:14
Send private message quote this post

GSManiac: So online reviews are dripping out. Apparently Microsoft are only allowing reviews at this stage that do not show the device powered on.

As an Apple user I’m very interested in this device. Although sounds like the pricing will be ridiculous.

 

 

 

I was considering this instead of the Note 20 ultra.  I wrote if off when I found the RRP was the same but it doesn't have 5g.  Looks cool though.  Gen two might be worth buying.

Create new topic




News »

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.