So really, Pixel 4: don't bother. 2800mah battery. They might be able to pull some power management wizardry to eke out every last watt, but unless they made a battery out of hand-wavium, it can't beat the physics of a small li-ion battery.

But overall: a 90hz display. Cool, but with an ugly ~80% screen-to-body ratio. 12mp + 16 mp cameras. Neat, and I am aware that they can pull some Gandalf-level magic to make the most of it, but when your competitors are working on 5x optical zoom and 64mp binning, yeaaaaaaahhhhhhhh, Gandalf better have something good in that pipe he is smoking. 18w "fast" charge. When you are even beat by Samsung for charging rates, you should know that you might need to bring a little bit more to the party.

Is Google really still that confident that people love their "pure" software that much that they can sell a phone that is competitive with phones released 2 years ago?

Did the Pixel 3 sell well enough that they thought that they could just phone it in?

How much hatred are you burning with for the heavily flavored Android variants of Samsung et all to want to drop that much money on an inferior phone?

Overall, a solid rating of ..... meh.