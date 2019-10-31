Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidNokia 7.2 triple camera and PureDisplay


#259938 31-Oct-2019 16:41
Just received:

 

 

HMD Globalhas released the Nokia 7.2, the first Nokia smartphone to combine a triple camera and PureDisplay, in New Zealand, featuring a 48MP triple camera with Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics.

 

Nokia 7.2 also premiers a range of ZEISS bokeh styles, exclusive to Nokia smartphones, that recreate the way legendary ZEISS lenses produce high visual impact shots and signature blur. Along with AI-powered features such as Night mode for round-the-clock creativity. Building on the strengths of its predecessor, Nokia 7.2 combines stunning PureDisplay technology and always-on HDR, with timeless Nordic design to redefine what fans should expect from this smartphone segment.

 

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said “With the Nokia 7.2 we aim to push the limits on what New Zealanders can get from one of our popular Nokia 7 series smartphones. The Nokia 7.2 offers fans advanced tools to express their creativity. Everything from the ZEISS Optics, exclusive ZEISS bokeh modes and powerful AI imaging, to its breath- taking PureDisplay technology, makes the Nokia 7.2 a device that truly stands out. In combination with the beautifully patterned satin glass back, Nokia 7.2 packs design innovation and stunning imaging performance, with a two-dayi batteryii life, into a smartphone for aspiring creators across the world at a truly incredible price.”

 

Nokia 7.2 is the first in the Nokia smartphone portfolio to feature a triple camera set up with ZEISS Optics. It combines a highly sensitive 48MP sensor with Quad Pixel technology, in addition to an ultra- wide lens and a depth-sensing lens to achieve stunning image capture results in all conditions.

 

Nokia 7.2 introduces three new and exclusive ZEISS bokeh variations. Portrait mode offers more ways to recreate the way legendary ZEISS lenses produce signature blur with the ZEISS Modern, ZEISS Swirl and ZEISS Smooth modes. Plus, adding beautification perfects your skin tone for instantly shareable portraits. Lastly, AI-powered Night mode allows you to snap the perfect moment in low light, by combining image fusion and explosion stacking to deliver stellar low light performance.

 

The camera also supports a ultrawide mode with a 118-degree field of view and ZEISS Optics, meaning you can fit more into every shot. In addition, the sophisticated AI-powered front camera setup, consisting of a 20MP camera with ZEISS Optics allows you to up your selfie game too.

 

Featuring the PureDisplay technology, Nokia 7.2 delivers an immersive entertainment experience for unmatched mobile viewing on the go. With a dedicated Pixelworks visual processor, Nokia 7.2 upscales video content to HDR quality in real time, with up to a billion shades of colour, higher contrast and expanded dynamic range. This means you can enjoy a better viewing experience while watching popular shows on your favourite streaming platforms.
 
Nokia 7.2’s display technology brings your content to life with wide colour reproduction, high dynamic contrast ratio for video and high brightness at 500 nits. Combined with local contrast enhancement the screen is easy to view even in brighter conditions.

 

Crafted from polymer composite that is twice as strong as polycarbonate and half the weight of aluminium, Nokia 7.2 is light, super strong and rigid. Nokia 7.2 features a gently curved design, with tough Corning Gorilla Glass, protecting both the front and the back. Combined with its precision manufactured frame, Nokia 7.2 features a solid and seamless finish true to its Nordic design heritage.

 

Nokia 7.2’s light diffusing satin glass back honours the Finnish glass making heritage and results in a premium look and feel. Using a multilayer coating system with vacuum metallisation, the stunning result delivers bright colours, a smooth finish and durability. Nokia 7.2 is inspired by premium Nordic design heritage that turns to nature as its muse, delivering simplicity and beauty.

 

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform, Nokia 7.2 offers balanced performance on the go, making sure your phone is ready when you need it the most. The Nokia 7.2 also comes with the signature two-day battery life promise.

 

As part of the Android One partnership, Nokia 7.2 is Android 10 ready and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years, so your smartphone will get better over time.

 

To be more helpful throughout your day, the Nokia 7.2 comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button that you can press to quickly access your favourite assistant. You can also enjoy the Google Assistant’s new Ambient Mode, which provides an always-on-display when your device is charging. This allows you to view upcoming calendar entries, commute times and other contextual information without needing to pick up your device. Google Assistant Ambient Mode can even transform your phone into a digital photo frame while charging.

 

In addition, Nokia 7.2 users will receive a 3-month membership trial to Google One at no extra cost. With Google Oneiv membership, you get the peace of mind that your photos, videos, messages and more are safely and automatically backed up in the cloud. With Nokia 7.2, Google One members will also get 100GB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos and access to premium support from Google – all in one shareable family plan.

 

Nokia 7.2 is on sale now for NZ$549 RRP and comes in Charcoal and Ice with 4GB memory with 128GB internal storage. It will be available in-store at Harvey Norman, as well as online from Spark - and will be coming soon to Spark stores nationwide.

 

 




 

 

  #2346953 31-Oct-2019 20:31
Nice, I have my eye on this as a replacement for the P9. It looks like a good midrange option, finally with a faster CPU than the P9. If you happen to get a sample unit I'd love to have a play.

 

Interested in getting either the Nokia 6.2 or 7.2 for my wife, hopefully that's released here soon too.

  #2346956 31-Oct-2019 20:47
I've been keeping my eye on this as a possible replacement for my Smart V8. Good to see it get a release in NZ.

 
 
 
 


  #2346957 31-Oct-2019 20:51
Yeah, my next phone will likely be this or moto g8 plus, depending on availability and price. 

  #2347113 1-Nov-2019 11:00
Interesting they've gone with just 4/128 model for RAM/Storage in AU\NZ where most other markets seem to get 4/64 + 6/128 models? (At least that seems to be what other markets get going by reviews?) 

  #2347115 1-Nov-2019 11:03
Was wondering that, gsmarena shows 64/4, 64/6, and 128/6 options

  #2347163 1-Nov-2019 14:27
This looks tempting; press release on the same day I happen to destroy my newish Pixel 3a

 

Wish we got the 6GB RAM version, storage isn't an issue for me seeing as I don't do photos, offline music or video

  #2347171 1-Nov-2019 14:54
3GB RAM is more than enough for what I do. I rarely get close to using it all. Maybe a gamer would use it?

 
 
 
 


  #2347203 1-Nov-2019 15:28
I see Dick Smith have the 6/128 version for $520, seems like a good deal. And although the international version, has 4G band 28

  #2347249 1-Nov-2019 16:57
How would this compare with the Samsung A50?



  #2350878 9-Nov-2019 22:05
First impressions: really good build, great clean Android, nice and crisp display for LCD panel. And I do like the ice colour on the back glass panel. And supports VoLTE out-of-the-box (at least on Vodafone).

 

 




 

 

  #2350904 10-Nov-2019 06:45
freitasm:

 

First impressions: really good build, great clean Android, nice and crisp display for LCD panel. And I do like the ice colour on the back glass panel. And supports VoLTE out-of-the-box (at least on Vodafone).

 

 

I'm interested to hear your opinion of the phone after you've used it for a few days. My wife's Moto G5's speaker has failed (due to our toddler getting hold of it we think) and I'm considering getting her the Nokia 7.2 - or maybe the 6.2 if it comes out in NZ. If it's decent I might get myself the 7.2 as well.

  #2352593 13-Nov-2019 08:07
Now on the Harvey Norman with an immediate deal for $497.  Yeah, curious what peoples thoughts are for this vs the A50. I'd obviously prefer the Android One experience and on paper the camera of the Nokia looks better (I think - so confusing these days) but comparisons of real photos and reviews seem to say that the camera on the Nokia isn't very consistent... 



  #2352597 13-Nov-2019 08:18
The camera is OK, but quality varies and needs lots of light. Can be a bit sluggish and app start is obviously not as fast as on a high end device.

Quality is really good and screen surprisingly good for a LCD.




 

 

  #2352599 13-Nov-2019 08:22
Hopefully they can fix that via software, as it sounds like a port of gcam to the 7.2 improves the camera experience dramatically

  #2352600 13-Nov-2019 08:22
freitasm: The camera is OK, but quality varies and needs lots of light. Can be a bit sluggish and app start is obviously not as fast as on a high end device.

Quality is really good and screen surprisingly good for a LCD.

 

Might buy you a coffee and have a quick look at it some time if that's ok? Weekend or next week perhaps?

