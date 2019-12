Another plea for help.



I'm deeply confused by how Contacts work.



I've been looking at them and I have massive amounts of duplication in some of my contacts.



In my own contact entry, it's duplicated email addresses, physical.addresses, phone numbers.



I found an option (with the 3 dots) that says "add / remove linked contacts"



When I go in there it has a large list of my name, with a bunch of accounts it's apparently drawing all this duplicate information from. I didn't ask it to (AFAIK) WHEN I was importing from my iPhone.



It just did it.



So I can unlink them and then it shows me all of them in my contact list.



I note that I seem to have two entries showing as on my Phone. And One on one Google account. One on another.



As well as all the what's app, signal entries.



But I don't want them showing as duplicates. If they were showing as normal entries that gave me the option to text via WhatsApp or signal or whatever, that would be great. But it's duplicating all this information.



In some looking around, I found the Settings>

Accounts and Backup section.



And under accounts I see a whole bunch of my accounts listed there.



First, is this kosher? I've never seen the accounts listed out like this on IOS.



Second, I see that autosync is on. Is this the culprit? Is this autosync creating the links to contacts and so on?



I've tried turning it off to see what happens



But then I went to.look at account information about another Google account I have connected. And it still says that sync is on. And there's no way to turn it off from that panel.



I can't turn off contacts sync.



Is this again the problem?



I'm just really confused. And the tech support staff can't shed any light on it. They just don't know what this Is.



I'd seems very dodgy to have these accounts stored on my phone. I thought account information should be stored with the apps. 7