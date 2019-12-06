Don't know about local release, but I bought the G1 and G5 from Amazon for my wife. Just be careful it has band 28 - see this thread.
Coming soon. Don't have an exact ETA yet but should be this side of Christmas.
Fair play, G7 Plus is a nice piece of kit but not a huge leap over G6 Plus (which was also a nice piece of kit!).
G8 Plus will be a big step up for camera, battery, and performance in particular. Planning to upgrade me mum from her trusty G5 Plus if it does land this side of Christmas.
NZ RRP is $549.
TENKAN: NikT any updates on this, hopefully not to far off now.
Waiting for an ETA on demo units, shouldn't be far off.
You can get it for $100 less from the UK, including DHL shipping. You don't get the NZ warranty of course.
I got the G8 Plus for my wife, she's had it a couple of weeks, and I've just ordered another for my Mum. It's quite snappy to use, comparable to my 3-4 year old Huawei P9 ex-flagship. It charges fast, battery lasts well, screen is good, and is generally nice to use. It doesn't have useful things like pedometer. I haven't used the camera or looked at photos from it yet. It feels two to three times faster than the older Moto G5. The only complaint has been that it's too big, but that was inevitable.