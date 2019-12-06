Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
245 posts

Master Geek


# 261616 6-Dec-2019 12:40
Anyone know when/if the G8 is being released in NZ, it's on the Motorola Aust site for $449, which seems to be a pretty good deal.




tenkan

15506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2369564 6-Dec-2019 13:20
Don't know about local release, but I bought the G1 and G5 from Amazon for my wife. Just be careful it has band 28 - see this thread.

1608 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2369570 6-Dec-2019 13:33
Coming soon. Don't have an exact ETA yet but should be this side of Christmas.




Product Manager @ PB Tech

https://pbtech.co.nz/smartphones

 
 
 
 




245 posts

Master Geek


  # 2369587 6-Dec-2019 13:54
Ok great thanks for letting us know, I was going to get the G7 plus when you guys had them, but after trying it out in-store a number of times, I couldn't justify it over the G6 plus I have, so this one (G8 Plus) should be a much better choice.

Any idea on price?




tenkan

1608 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2369682 6-Dec-2019 15:45
Fair play, G7 Plus is a nice piece of kit but not a huge leap over G6 Plus (which was also a nice piece of kit!).

 

G8 Plus will be a big step up for camera, battery, and performance in particular. Planning to upgrade me mum from her trusty G5 Plus if it does land this side of Christmas.

 

NZ RRP is $549.




Product Manager @ PB Tech

https://pbtech.co.nz/smartphones



245 posts

Master Geek


  # 2369727 6-Dec-2019 17:08
That's a good price, similar to the G7 definitely it's the camera and chipset, CPU I could do with, pity still only 4GB ram tho.




tenkan



245 posts

Master Geek


  # 2391083 13-Jan-2020 14:51
NikT any updates on this, hopefully not to far off now.




tenkan

1608 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2391088 13-Jan-2020 15:09
TENKAN: NikT any updates on this, hopefully not to far off now.

 

 

 

In stock now.

 

Waiting for an ETA on demo units, shouldn't be far off.




Product Manager @ PB Tech

https://pbtech.co.nz/smartphones

 
 
 
 




245 posts

Master Geek


  # 2391091 13-Jan-2020 15:13
That's great news, I'll be wanting to try it out, especially.the camera.




tenkan

15506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2391106 13-Jan-2020 15:52
You can get it for $100 less from the UK, including DHL shipping. You don't get the NZ warranty of course. 

 

I got the G8 Plus for my wife, she's had it a couple of weeks, and I've just ordered another for my Mum. It's quite snappy to use, comparable to my 3-4 year old Huawei P9 ex-flagship. It charges fast, battery lasts well, screen is good, and is generally nice to use. It doesn't have useful things like pedometer. I haven't used the camera or looked at photos from it yet. It feels two to three times faster than the older Moto G5. The only complaint has been that it's too big, but that was inevitable.

